Little girl cuts Queen’s face from currency notes to stick on dolls, leaves mother and netizens in splits

Little children using scissors can be pretty alarming for parents. However, for a UK woman, she was left in splits after she found her daughter cut some money bills. Reason? The child, who was giving a makeover to her dolls, stuck the Queen’s face from the currency notes on them!

Victoria Ingham from Middlesborough shared the bizarre ordeal on Facebook not knowing “whether to laugh or cry” about the peculiar situation. Sharing photos of her daughter Esme’s mischief, the mother said she was “absolutely gutted” to see the damaged bills of £20 and £5 lying on the floor.

“So, come upstairs to find our Esme has cut up 25 quid, absolutely gutted because I am a skint student,” Ingham wrote online.

While the destroyed banknotes made her upset, she was quickly left laughing out loud when she realised her 4-year-old girl had cut out the Queen’s face and pasted over the heads of Barbie dolls. Not only that, the little girl also got creative with a facemask, turning it into a dress for her toy.

“Then she’s just said, I had three dolls mum but you only had two monies mum…. eeeee I am howling,” the mother added while sharing the images online.

As she also jokingly added “donations welcome” following the incident, many offered to send in some money. Seeing the buzzing post, her friend Rachael Westwood, who is also her daughter’s godmother, set up a GoFundMe page.

However, according to LadBible, all the money raised, £235 would “be donated to the children’s ward at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.”

According to The Sun, the woman is a “student nurse, qualifying in September” and has seen first hand the impact of Covid-19 on parents of sick children. “All money raised go to the ward where they can hopefully spend it on toys, even arts and crafts for young artists like my goddaughter Esme,” Westwood was quoted.

The original post left many in splits online with hundreds of parents finding the situation way too relatable. While some offered her advice to go to the bank and get the damaged currency bills exchanged, others couldn’t stop cracking some jokes for fun. Many were also impressed by the child’s creativity.