Little girl covers dog’s ears scared by Lunar New Year firecrackers, video melts hearts

As people around the world welcomed the Lunar New Year, the festivities have brought some solace amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, some aren’t exactly thrilled by the celebrations and among them are dogs who don’t particularly like firecrackers.

In a heartwarming video, a little girl is seen doing everything to protect her dog during one such celebration in China. In a clip, garnering millions of views, shows a dog scared of the noise, scooching and putting its legs together. Standing beside it is the little girl in a pink padded jacket, who first tries to reassure the animal by gently patting its head.

When that didn’t seem to work, the girl sweetly tries to cover the canine’s ears as loud crackling sounds are heard in the background. The little one then continues to rub the pet’s head to help it calm down.

Watch the video here:

Heartwarming moment during Chinese New Year celebration:

The little girl covers her pet's ears to avoid the scare of fireworks. pic.twitter.com/wYxO7YAO4C — Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) February 2, 2022

The clip, originally posted on Chinese TikTok, was filmed in GaoAn city in South East China’s Jiangxi Province as millions of people have started celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year from Tuesday (February 1), which marks the beginning of Year of the Tiger.

The girl’s mother, identified as Ms Wang, said every time firecrackers are set off nearby, she covers her daughter’s ears and tells her that there is nothing to be afraid of, Newsflare reported. The mother thought her daughter was just doing the same for the dog.

People on social media were deeply moved by the child’s kind gesture and concluded even though the dog could still hear the noise, her actions probably helped calm it.

True enough, they get stressed when they're left alone during fireworks display. It's better to keep an eye for them💓 — ground pepper (@paul_xxx_xi) February 3, 2022

Little kids need a genuine support system who can help them become adults w the purpose of caring for other humans :-) — Not_Elm0🧠🤖 (@Not_Elm0) February 2, 2022

This is the purest thing I have seen! 🥺 — Lindsay (triple vaxx’d!) ☃️ (@OneYoungPadawan) February 2, 2022

Me in this moment: pic.twitter.com/RMi43GZvR3 — Pinguino panzino 🐧 (@Disco__Bisco) February 2, 2022

To me, this just shows that humans are naturally kind and caring, we are taught to be hateful and cruel over time 😢 — It’s Mike (@sconniewest) February 2, 2022

We adult has lot to learn from children . Pure love and a little pat on the head at the end. — zee el 💙 (@sueziad) February 2, 2022

Such a good soul 🥲. I lost one of my dogs bcos of firecrackers. She trembled and died shortly after. I was so devastated 💔😭 — Vada (@WereLikeCrystal) February 2, 2022

Bless, why do people change as they get older, children can teach us so called adults how to be considerate and not to discriminate 🥰🙏🏻 — karen ❤️‍🔥🕉🌹 (@karenwa25048088) February 2, 2022

Chinese New Year celebrations traditionally end after 15 days, starting on Chinese New Year’s Eve and continuing till the Lantern Festival. This year, the Lunar New Year celebrations are being held between January 31 and February 15.

While every country has its own traditions and customs for the Lunar New Year, the common factors are family and food. New Year’s is also the time when ancestors are remembered and associated rituals are performed, followed by sharing of gifts and enjoying festive meals that each holds some special significance.