scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Must Read

Little girl covers dog’s ears scared by Lunar New Year firecrackers, video melts hearts

The clip, originally posted on Chinese TikTok, was filmed in GaoAn city in South East China’s Jiangxi Province as millions of people have started celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 3, 2022 12:32:14 pm
girl cover dogs ears, dog scared of cracker girl cover ears, lunar new year, chinese new year, happy lunar year 2022, year of tiger, indian express, viral videosThe sweet video gesture by the girl is earning plaudits online.

As people around the world welcomed the Lunar New Year, the festivities have brought some solace amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, some aren’t exactly thrilled by the celebrations and among them are dogs who don’t particularly like firecrackers.

In a heartwarming video, a little girl is seen doing everything to protect her dog during one such celebration in China. In a clip, garnering millions of views, shows a dog scared of the noise, scooching and putting its legs together. Standing beside it is the little girl in a pink padded jacket, who first tries to reassure the animal by gently patting its head.

When that didn’t seem to work, the girl sweetly tries to cover the canine’s ears as loud crackling sounds are heard in the background. The little one then continues to rub the pet’s head to help it calm down.

Watch the video here:

The clip, originally posted on Chinese TikTok, was filmed in GaoAn city in South East China’s Jiangxi Province as millions of people have started celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year from Tuesday (February 1), which marks the beginning of Year of the Tiger.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The girl’s mother, identified as Ms Wang, said every time firecrackers are set off nearby, she covers her daughter’s ears and tells her that there is nothing to be afraid of, Newsflare reported. The mother thought her daughter was just doing the same for the dog.

People on social media were deeply moved by the child’s kind gesture and concluded even though the dog could still hear the noise, her actions probably helped calm it.

Chinese New Year celebrations traditionally end after 15 days, starting on Chinese New Year’s Eve and continuing till the Lantern Festival. This year, the Lunar New Year celebrations are being held between January 31 and February 15.

While every country has its own traditions and customs for the Lunar New Year, the common factors are family and food. New Year’s is also the time when ancestors are remembered and associated rituals are performed, followed by sharing of gifts and enjoying festive meals that each holds some special significance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement