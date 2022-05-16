scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
‘Just them two’: A little girl clicks father’s picture on his graduation day, and netizens melt

The picture of the father-daughter duo has garnered over seven lakh likes in less than a day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 8:06:49 pm
Young daughter attends father’s college graduation, Daughter clicks father's college graduation photos, father-daughter graduation day photo, Indian ExpressThe identity of the father-daughter duo is unknown.

Fresh graduates are often joined by their near and dear ones on their college graduation. On Monday, a man was joined by only his young daughter during his graduation ceremony.

A Twitter user named Elena, who goes by the handle @elenaxlugo, shared the pictures of the father-daughter duo, which soon went viral.

In the pictures, one can see a young girl aged about five or six clicking photos of her father, who is holding a bouquet of flowers and wearing his graduation hat while dressed formally.

While sharing the pictures, Elena wrote, “Went to my brother’s graduation and saw a little girl taking pictures of her dad who had just graduated too. It was JUST them two. I was crying she was so proud of him 🥺 ”.

Soon the tweet went viral as it garnered over seven lakh likes in less than a day. Commenting on the pictures, a Twitter user said, “This is so wholesome and adorable”. Another person wrote, “I’m tearing up and I don’t even know them🤧 I’m so proud of you total stranger🥺 🥺 ”.

The identity of the father-daughter duo is unknown. When a Twitter user asked Elena if she spoke to them, Elena replied, “We did take a picture of them together but there was a language barrier so we couldn’t get the whole story but we were able to get a picture of them together. He graduated from UCLA and majored in Law 🥺 ”

