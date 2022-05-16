‘Just them two’: A little girl clicks father’s picture on his graduation day, and netizens melt

Fresh graduates are often joined by their near and dear ones on their college graduation. On Monday, a man was joined by only his young daughter during his graduation ceremony.

A Twitter user named Elena, who goes by the handle @elenaxlugo, shared the pictures of the father-daughter duo, which soon went viral.

In the pictures, one can see a young girl aged about five or six clicking photos of her father, who is holding a bouquet of flowers and wearing his graduation hat while dressed formally.

While sharing the pictures, Elena wrote, “Went to my brother’s graduation and saw a little girl taking pictures of her dad who had just graduated too. It was JUST them two. I was crying she was so proud of him 🥺 ”.

Went to my brothers graduation and saw a little girl taking pictures of her dad who had just graduated too. It was JUST them two. I was crying she was so proud of him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/96xP97cetx — ELENA💤 (@elenaxlugo) May 15, 2022

“to a man, it’s to himself.” — this proves that. Several times I’ve seen a thing as this at graduations when I was in school where you always see “a guy” standing & smiling being proud of himself without no one to cheer him up. Lil girl got de Best Dad ever. — Horgah Edem Anonu (@iamahedem) May 16, 2022

Education is more important than riches, & it has no age limit. It’s so thrilling to see an elderly making it a priority to pursue his academic goals; So happy for the man, what he did was exemplary not only to his daughter but to society at large cos knowledge is absolute power. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 16, 2022

This is so wholesome and adorable 🥹 — carolyn (@carolynmaeda) May 16, 2022

I needed to see this. Oh my 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/29l45Ls3Hb — Teth Chijiokem (@OLISAJIOKEM007) May 16, 2022

I’m glad I stay awake to come across this pic.twitter.com/q17UzdJspZ — 𝐾𝑒𝑣𝑖𝑛 (@Kleon157) May 16, 2022

Soon the tweet went viral as it garnered over seven lakh likes in less than a day. Commenting on the pictures, a Twitter user said, “This is so wholesome and adorable”. Another person wrote, “I’m tearing up and I don’t even know them🤧 I’m so proud of you total stranger🥺 🥺 ”.

The identity of the father-daughter duo is unknown. When a Twitter user asked Elena if she spoke to them, Elena replied, “We did take a picture of them together but there was a language barrier so we couldn’t get the whole story but we were able to get a picture of them together. He graduated from UCLA and majored in Law 🥺 ”