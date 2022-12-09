scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Little girl breaks down on stage after seeing her family in crowd. Video melts hearts

The video posted on Twitter Friday has amassed a whopping two million views already.

The little girl on stage had tears in her eyes when she found her family in the crowd.
It means the world to children when they see their parents in the crowd when they are supposed to perform on stage during a school function. Kids scan the crowd and look for their parents and get nervous till they don’t find them.

In a video that will warm your heart, a little girl on stage had tears in her eyes when she found her family in the crowd. The heart-warming video was posted on the Twitter account @buitengebieden Friday and it has received a whopping two million views already.

The clip shows kids lined up on the stage. A little girl is seen trying to locate her family in the crowd. When someone calls her name, there is such joy on her face as she laughs and waves towards them. In a touching moment, she even had tears in her eyes and is seen wiping them with her hands. “Pure joy when she finds her family in the crowd,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“My wife’s parents never attended a single one of her school functions. Even high school graduation… We make it a point to attend all of our children’s events. It matters,” commented a user. “Really! does matters. I grew up without parents & never had/even existed such events in my life. That’s why for my children, I attended every single events for them…right from the nursery to University graduation, captured every priceless smiles!” said another.

“This is heartbreaking for me. My son has a performance I can’t attend because there is no way I can take time off of work. Even though I’ve explained it, I know he will still be looking for me,” said another netizen.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 05:29:55 pm
