scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Little girl battling cancer meets Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd. Video wins hearts

The little girl even brought gifts for the Canadian singer and his pet dog named Caesar.

Little girl battling cancer, girl meets The Weeknd, Grammy Award, Grammy Award-winner, The Weeknd, Canadian singer, concert, sweet video, viral, trendingThe little girl met Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer The Weeknd and even brought gifts for him and his pet dog.

A little girl battling cancer had her wish come true as she met Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer The Weeknd. In a heartfelt gesture, the little girl even came prepared with gifts for the artist and his pet dog.

A video of their interaction was posted on the Instagram page Magically News four days ago. The girl met The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, before he was due to perform a concert. She then gave him the gifts that she had brought for him and his pet dog named Caesar. She is also seen running towards him as The Weeknd picks her up in his arms and gives her a hug at the end of the video.

Also Read |Man’s LinkedIn post about wife’s battle with cancer inspires netizens

“You can tell she had a big impact on The Weeknd. What a special moment for both of them,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video is credited to the Instagram account lisademixo. It has received more than 1.54 lakh views since being posted.

“I pray she gets well.She has a good heart,the world needs more people like her. I love her already,” commented an Instagram user. “This was so sweet & Special! So much respect for the weekend for making this memory for this sweet little superhero,” wrote another. “Awe this made me cry. The Weekend made that kids day,” said a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

The 32-year-old singer has won four Grammy Awards and has also been nominated for an Academy Award, a Latin Grammy Award and Primetime Emmy Award.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 11:13:08 am
Next Story

Andheri East bypoll: Uddhav-led Sena to launch door-to-door campaign for Rutuja Latke

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement