Little girl battling cancer meets Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd. Video wins hearts

A little girl battling cancer had her wish come true as she met Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer The Weeknd. In a heartfelt gesture, the little girl even came prepared with gifts for the artist and his pet dog.

A video of their interaction was posted on the Instagram page Magically News four days ago. The girl met The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, before he was due to perform a concert. She then gave him the gifts that she had brought for him and his pet dog named Caesar. She is also seen running towards him as The Weeknd picks her up in his arms and gives her a hug at the end of the video.

“You can tell she had a big impact on The Weeknd. What a special moment for both of them,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 (@majicallynews)

The video is credited to the Instagram account lisademixo. It has received more than 1.54 lakh views since being posted.

“I pray she gets well.She has a good heart,the world needs more people like her. I love her already,” commented an Instagram user. “This was so sweet & Special! So much respect for the weekend for making this memory for this sweet little superhero,” wrote another. “Awe this made me cry. The Weekend made that kids day,” said a third.

The 32-year-old singer has won four Grammy Awards and has also been nominated for an Academy Award, a Latin Grammy Award and Primetime Emmy Award.