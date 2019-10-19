Viral video: Florida boy releases his ‘biggest catch’, melts hearts online

An adorable video of a boy catching his biggest fish yet and then releasing it into the water is going viral on social media. What has earned him more praise is his remark — “I hope you go back and be better” — as he gently places the fish back in the water.

Florida boy Ke’mari was recently fishing with his dad when he got hold of a massive seven-pound bass – his biggest catch yet. In the video, Ke’mari is seen proudly holding his catch with the biggest smile on his face. Watch the adorable video here:

The video came to light when Ke’mari’s dad shared the footage of the precious moment on Youtube. The video soon went viral.

In the video, Ke’mari proudly shows his catch to his dad who is recording the moment on his camera. Minutes later, he does the unexpected and decides to put the fish back into the water, saying, “Let’s put this beauty back in the water.” He even pets the bass gently and hopes to meet again as he watches it swim away.

