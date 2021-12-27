Little donkey rejected by its mother, becomes reason for farm owner to carry on during tough times

Human-animal relationships transcend barriers and often become source of hope and happiness. Rejected by its own mother, a little donkey was fostered by people in Lincolnshire farm, England. The donkey’s birth also made its owner resilient during turbulent times.

John Nuttal, owner of the farm, was devastated after his season’s takings and family’s heirloom were stolen in a burglary in August this year. He was about to sell his donkeys and had posted an ad on Facebook. There are 90 donkeys in Nuttal’s farms in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Cleethorpes.

With the foal’s birth, Nuttal decided to fight back. He could not leave the little donkey which was rejected by its own mother, Heidi. “Having to put donkeys up for sale was the hardest thing for me. The changing point for me was when the foal was born – how could I sell him?” Nuttal said as quoted by Lincolnshireworld.

Nuttal nurtures the little donkey well and it has moved to a stable after staying at his home for a long time. “Kye is now doing well,” Nuttal says as per BBC. Nuttall fed it bottle milk every two hours.

Nuttall’s neighbour and dog expert Gražina Pervenis helped him a lot. While Nuttall was struggling with the foal one night, Pervenis rang him up and enquired. She took the foal away and kept bottle-feeding it through the night. “She put a nappy on him so he didn’t mess in the house and kept him on his feet through the night.”

After getting close to Nuttall, it was hard for the donkey to leave the space. “He’ll play all day with the dogs and just follows me around. He thinks he’s a dog,” Nuttall said as quoted by BBC.

Nuttall has set up an automatic bottle feeder in the stable and has managed to get the little donkey outside. Mentioning about Kye, Nuttall said it “likes to be around people. They are sociable animals, but with this little one being with me all the time, he just likes to follow me around,” he added as per BBC.

While donkeys are eminently trainable, they come into their own when interacting with humans, where there is a give and take of energy and the possibility of building one-to-one relationships, according to The Donkey Sanctuary.