Actor Callejón’s little daughter saved in time as e-scooter accelerates on air, video leaves netizens shocked

Live television is full of surprises and what could happen next is often hard to predict. Recently, in Argentina, a child sitting on an electric scooter accidentally started it while posing and started to roll off the stage. Luckily, she was rescued in time and was not hurt, but the moment has left netizens dumbfounded.

On the TV show titled La Noche del Domingo, actor María Fernanda Callejón was appearing with her 7-year-old child, Giovanna Diotto. As the host, Mariano Iúdica, began to talk about a two-wheeler in a non-traditional advertisement (PNT), the girl was seen sitting on it smiling for the cameras and posing. However, within seconds, as Iúdica kept talking, the two-wheeler accelerated suddenly, and the child was seen riding off the frame, in between producers and cameras.

“Grab her,” the presenter was seen yelling startled by the sudden movement of the scooter, while her mother, who was also on the stage, was seen gaping in shock. Luckily, the crew working behind the camera was quick enough to stop the vehicle and lift the child off the motorcycle.

Relieved to see her daughter safe, Callejon immediately took her in her arms to check if she was okay. The actress was seen checking the hands of the child to ensure she was okay and not hurt. Host Iúdica, however, tried to lighten up the mood in the studio and for the audience watching back at home, asking the girl where she learned to drive a motorcycle, as reported by Los Andes 138 Anos.

As the video went viral, getting over 10 million views on Twitter, it also garnered attention from authorities. Pablo Martínez Carignano, executive director of the National Road Safety Agency, warned parents to not let their child near vehicles.

“The girl was not hurt and that is the important thing. But these images scream at us that a motorcycle is not a toy nor is a quadricycle,” Carignano tweeted. “Adults must take care of children and not expose them to risks for which they are not prepared,” he added.

As the video broke the internet, beyond Argentina, Callejón took to Instagram to clarify and thanked fans for sending best wishes to her and her daughter. “At first it was going to be me who was going to get on the bike, but Gio insisted so much that I allowed her, what could happen?” she explained. “It was an electric motorcycle, that must be why I didn’t hear the engine running and that’s why I agreed to let her get on,” the mother wrote.

Admitting that the little girl’s “adventures” could have ended badly, the mother was just glad her child was not affected by it. “She is healthy, she tells me that she had a great time and that she is happy to have won,” she added. However, the incident did leave an impact on the mother, who concluded saying: “Just remembering it paralyzes me, but I trust that later we will laugh about this.”