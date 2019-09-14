Little boy’s ‘Up’-themed birthday photoshoot with great grandparents puts smile on netizens’ faces

There’s hardly anyone who didn’t enjoy Disney-Pixar’s 2009 superhit film ‘Up’ that showcased an endearing bond between an elderly widower and an earnest little boy. Taking a leaf out of the fantasy set, little Elijah recreated scenes from the animated film with his great grandparents — and the results are heartwarming.

Richard and Caroline Bain— who look very much like their movie counterparts Carl and Ellie— were happy to participate in the fun photoshoot for the little boy’s fifth birthday. Dressed in attires similar to the film, the elderly couple got together with the tiny tot, of course, accompanied with scores of colourful balloons.

Pictures of the photoshoot, shared on Facebook by Elijah’s mother, Rachel Perman, who is a photographer and took the photos herself, quickly went viral leaving many delighted on the social media.

“He is borderline addicted to ‘Up’ and has been for several years. Its the only thing he draws and colors (the house with balloons) and the only books he wants to get at the library, and the only toy he wanted when we were in Disney World last year,” the mother-of-three told CNN.

Knowing his love, the mother decided to surprise the kid by inviting his great-grandparents mostly because of how closely they resemble the elderly couple in the film. “Grandpa even went to the thrift store to get the jacket and hose,” she said. “He said, ‘I noticed in a photo Carl had a hose over his shoulder.’ They have never seen the movie!”

“I decided this year that I was going to do fun thematic photo sessions with each of my kids for their birthdays!” Perman wrote on Facebook explaining how it all started.

“Five years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer right after my twins were born, and had fears if I would even get to see their fifth birthday,” Perman told CBS News. “My oldest was 5 at the time and I hated not knowing if I would get the same time with them that I got with her.” The mother is healthy now and in cancer remission.

Her daughter, Emilee, twin sister of Elijah chose a unicorn theme, and the mystical photoshoot of the little girl too is beautiful.