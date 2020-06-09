Video of kid’s last-minute preparation before exam sparks laugh riot on Twitter

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.

While cramming up before an exam are a daily routine for most students, a video of a little boy hilariously trying to gather last-minute knowledge before a dictation quiz has left netizens in splits.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a young boy from China sitting on a desk with an open book placed in front of him. The video further shows the boy turning the pages of the book and trying to “scoop out” the knowledge from the book to put it inside his head

According to the Shanghaiist, the video was shot at a school in Guizhou, China, before the little boy had to prepare for a dictation quiz.

Watch the video here:

Exam time ‘Final Round’ Preparation.

Can anyone relate to this? 😅😂 @arunbothra pic.twitter.com/SuGSBYrKzF — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 8, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions from netizens. While many found the boy’s gesture innocent, others were easily able to relate to it.

😂😁😁I wish I had known this technique.😁 — Prettydumb (@MisPrit) June 8, 2020

I want to know the results.

😂😂 — Rishabh Sharma (@the_Upadhyays) June 8, 2020

Hahaha.. This is so cute. 😂😍💯🙌 — Mitti Ke Rang (@mitikerang) June 8, 2020

Engineering days!😀 — Sipesh (@sipesh_5) June 8, 2020

Sir, My whole life runs like this. 😂 — ⒶⒶⓀⒶⓈⒽ🇮🇳 (@lndian_PoIitics) June 8, 2020

This is called ” DIRECT BENEFIT TRANSFER”😂😂 — Ranjeet M (@ranjeet53074140) June 8, 2020

