A boy’s gesture to comfort his crying sister is melting hearts

A 10-year-old little boy is being hailed praised as a ‘precious angel’ after he made sure his big sister was okay following a heartbreak. The boy not only passed notes under the door to comfort his sister, who was in the bathroom, but also tried to help her feel better by giving her an early Christmas hamper.

Twitter user Annie DaGrannie from California was recently visiting her parents and baby brother in Virginia, when she locked herself in the bathroom after a relationship problem. Noticing that his elder sister wasn’t fine, the boy slipped hand-written notes under the door to let her know that it would be okay.

Urging her to stop crying and come out of the washroom, the boy wrote, “Come out so we could do something together and fun and your mood will be better. ok”

so i locked myself in the bathroom bawling my eyes out … and next thing i know my 10 year old brother slides these notes under the door…. i don’t deserve him😭💗 pic.twitter.com/vAnl8sjmgi — 🌹✨AnnieDaGrannie✨🌹 (@annieedagrannie) December 14, 2019

He also tried to cajole her with quarters and a sock wishing her an early Christmas.

i finally got out the bathroom and went into my room and then he knocks on my door … and … WHY IS HE SO GOOD TO ME😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yq60ayFzh3 — 🌹✨AnnieDaGrannie✨🌹 (@annieedagrannie) December 14, 2019

She later replied to a tweet online after people were intrigued to know what the siblings finally did together.

he made go in the freezing cold to throw a football with him and i didn’t even think twice about it haha. i live across the country from him and my parents and i’m here visiting for a week so i don’t get to see him much. — 🌹✨AnnieDaGrannie✨🌹 (@annieedagrannie) December 16, 2019

The little boy’s heartfelt gestures struck a chord with many and people shared their stories about siblings. Here’s how people reacted:

This is the most beautiful thing I’ve read all day 😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/X4Zw3sinci — Mani❤ (@ManiWorldPeace) December 16, 2019

idk why but the dollar in change is what really did me in )): ur brother is so sweet 😭😭🥺💓 https://t.co/GZtwxDvTTa — lily ♒︎ (@sunstaained) December 16, 2019

When I was in my teens my baby sister would always come to me and hug me whenever I was crying and tell me it’s gunna be ok, she literally saved me so many times from suicidal thoughts. — Alyssa✨ (@cosmickroots) December 15, 2019

This is precious. I remember when my little brothers would try to cheer me up when I was depressed about something. This is just so wholesome, I love it 💚. — Frostbyte ❄️ (@Wimsical_Joker) December 15, 2019

The fact that he gave you a dollar, a sock, and a laser light and pen really warms my heart 🥺 little kids are really adorable 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HupWwP6HVd — Latrice (@Lala_toonice) December 15, 2019

Siblings just know how to make each other feel better in a heartbeat.. I’m CRYING pic.twitter.com/qserfI0qhJ — brianna (@brattybri_14) December 15, 2019

You got that right! Literally I call my brother to this day when I feel like breaking down and he still knows how to calm me. ❤️ — Rena Avila 🤪🌈 (@bvby_renaa) December 15, 2019

The sweetest thing EVER!!!! The compassion and empathy♥️. I love it!!!💛💛💛 — MrsBundrige (@MrsBundrige) December 15, 2019

Omg this is so precious! Its good to see kids having a good heart and he seems to be reappy happy to have a big sister like you. He obviously looks up to you which is amazing. Kids are pure and this is proof. 💚💛 — 🦋🦇💙CammoKitty95💙🦇🦋 (@CammoKitty95) December 15, 2019

HE IS A PRECIOUS ANGEL WHAT😭❤️ — bicth (@Cumtacos) December 15, 2019

He’s a keeper. Get him something great for Christmas. And keep smiling. If only for him, and even if you don’t feel good enough to smile. It will make you feel better. Just keep doing it.

Smile. Smile. Smile. — Flavor Country (@LS6Dave) December 15, 2019

ugh little kids are so precious. whenever I’m having suicidal thoughts, I try to think about how my brother would feel and that he’d have to carry around that feeling for the rest of his life. it has stopped me dozens of times. ❤️❤️❤️ — your mom (@abakeddxx) December 15, 2019

I was going through something once and my little brother bought me a Hershey’s cookies and cream bar and I started bawling even more cause that was soooo sweet 😭😭😭 https://t.co/9vdDqb6Zcf — Kea Habanara (@ImNaturallyKiwi) December 15, 2019

younger siblings are not given enough credit for the unconditional love they show us 💞 https://t.co/pdFH3SiJ9y — 𝔎𝔶𝔩𝔞 ♡ (@kyla_lenker) December 15, 2019

