Friday, December 27, 2019

A boy’s gesture to comfort his crying sister is melting hearts

Noticing that his elder sister wasn't fine, the boy slipped hand-written notes under the door to let her know that it would be okay.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 17, 2019 7:04:02 pm
A 10-year-old little boy is being hailed praised as a ‘precious angel’ after he made sure his big sister was okay following a heartbreak. The boy not only passed notes under the door to comfort his sister, who was in the bathroom, but also tried to help her feel better by giving her an early Christmas hamper.

Twitter user Annie DaGrannie from California was recently visiting her parents and baby brother in Virginia, when she locked herself in the bathroom after a relationship problem. Noticing that his elder sister wasn’t fine, the boy slipped hand-written notes under the door to let her know that it would be okay.

Urging her to stop crying and come out of the washroom, the boy wrote, “Come out so we could do something together and fun and your mood will be better. ok”

He also tried to cajole her with quarters and a sock wishing her an early Christmas.

She later replied to a tweet online after people were intrigued to know what the siblings finally did together.

The little boy’s heartfelt gestures struck a chord with many and people shared their stories about siblings. Here’s how people reacted:

