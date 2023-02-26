scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
‘Pure joy’: Little boy walks after getting fitted with a prosthetic leg. Watch his adorable reaction here

The now-viral video of the young boy walking with his prosthetic leg has over one million views.

young boy walks with prosthetic leg
An adorable video of a young boy getting a prosthetic leg is winning hearts online. The undated video shows a doctor bringing a prosthetic leg to a young boy on a toy car fitted with balloons. The doctor then puts on the prosthetic leg on the boy, who responds quickly to it and starts walking.

This undated video was posted online by the popular Twitter account GoodNewsCorrespondent on Saturday. So far, it has gathered over 1.1 million views and over 60,000 likes.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “As a above knee amputee myself this little Hero is in a perfect situation learning how to walk. Being this young he won’t know anything different, Classmates wear glasses/braces hero will wearing his super high tech leg! Also hoping “Phantom Pains” are not part of hiis life!”.

ALSO READ |Watch: This prosthetic cane leg is changing lives; here’s why

In December 2020, a similar video had gone viral that showed Paralympic star Blake Leeper encouraging a two-year-old child, who was trying to walk with his prosthetic leg for the first time. In the video, Leeper was seen helping out K J Dyer at the Scott Sabolich Prosthetics & Research centre.

Before that, in May 2019, a video of a joyful boy dancing his heart out at a hospital in Afghanistan after being fitted with a new prosthetic leg made the news. The young boy, identified only as Ahmed, got prosthetic leg treatment at the International Red Cross orthopaedic centre in Afghanistan, after he lost his right limb in a landmine explosion.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 12:22 IST
