Watch: Little boy steals the show, cuts inauguration ribbon before Turkish President

A little boy seems to have stolen the limelight at an opening ceremony in Turkey when he promptly cut the ribbon moments before the country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was going to initiate the opening ceremony for a highway tunnel.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the boy can be seen standing on the stage behind the ribbon along with many, including Erdogan. However, moments later, he manages to cut the ribbon before the ceremony and then tries to hold the two pieces together. Erdogan, who noticed the mistake, jokingly tapped the boy’s head as he smiled back at him.

“A boy cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony for a highway tunnel in Turkey. That wasn’t such a big deal in itself, but that job had been reserved for Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan,” read the caption of the video shared by Reuters.

Watch the video here:

pic.twitter.com/dk0cNj3Yrp — Reuters (@Reuters) September 5, 2021

The video concludes with Erdogan cutting the already cut ribbon at the opening ceremony and giving a ‘high five’ to the children standing around him.

Since being shared online, the clip has been widely circulated on social media with many commenting on the adorable boy, who clearly did not anticipate the situation. However, many also said Erdogan was not going to cut the ribbon, the children were. Only this boy was too early to cut it.

“This kid didn’t steal the show because this job wasn’t reserved for Erdoğan. The kids are supposed to cut the ribbon, several of them have scissors in their hands. This particular kid was just too early and didn’t cut it together with the other kids,” wrote user @MehmetYilmaz446 while commenting on the viral clip.