Watch: Little boy singing for his infant brother with Down Syndrome melts hearts online

The sweet bond between Rayce and Tripp has touched a special chord with people across the globe. The sweet bond between Rayce and Tripp has touched a special chord with people across the globe.

Siblings share a beautiful bond and this video of a little boy singing for his infant brother is warming hearts online. The clip shared online by their mother has taken social media by storm and people can’t stop gushing about it.

Nicole Powell, a police officer from Cabot, Arkansas captures a beautiful moment when her second son Rayce was singing to his little brother Tripp, who has Down Syndrome. In the viral video, the baby is seen cradled in Rayce’s arms as he sings ‘10,000 Hours’ by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber and the baby brother can’t stop looking back up at him.

“This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp. He sings to him all the time. He swear this song is about him and his brother,” Powell wrote. Love doesn’t count chromosomes, or as Rayce says, ‘Aren’t we all different?’, the mother-of-five wrote on Facebook while sharing the adorable clip.

Watch the video here:

People on social media showered their love on both the brothers and couldn’t stop lauding the little boy for taking care of his baby brother.

For the family, Tripp is very special as he is a miracle baby. “They recommended we terminate the pregnancy, and I said absolutely not,” JJ Grieves, Tripp’s father told THV11.

As the video went viral, the parents hope through this video everyone realises how they are special and yet same as the rest of us. “He’s the same as the rest of us,” said, Grieves. “He just takes a little longer to learn, a little more caring, a little bit more loving, but isn’t that what the world needs?”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd