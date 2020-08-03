Video of boy putting face mask on his pet dog goes viral, gesture wins praise online

“At least he is responsible enough to take care of himself and his dog,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip. “At least he is responsible enough to take care of himself and his dog,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

While wearing a face covering has become the new normal amid the pandemic to stop the transmission chain of the novel coronavirus, a video of a little boy in Ecuador putting a mask on his pet dog has left netizens emotional.

The video, which has now gone viral on several social media platform, shows the boy with a backpack preparing to go for a ride on his bicycle. However, before the ride, he puts on a face mask and then does the same for his dog.

Watch the video here:

ICYMI: A video of a boy in Ecuador putting a face mask on his dog and himself as they prepare for a bike ride is viral pic.twitter.com/HbZz8F1Sr6 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 5 lakh views, with netizens praising the little boy for his gesture. “This kid is having more knowledge than adults. At least he is responsible enough to take care of himself and his dog,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Here’s a beautiful moment of love and compassion from the eyes of a child! #LoveIsEssential #COVID19 https://t.co/W8UAEztiU7 — ISLAIsReadyToVote😷🌊🇵🇷👩🏽‍🏫🌉🏝✌🏽 (@isla_cm) August 2, 2020

This kid is having more knowledge than adults. Atleast he is responsible enough to take care of himself and his dog. https://t.co/pU0z3bFShX — Ghost (@_ghostheaven) August 2, 2020

