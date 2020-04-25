Watch: Little boy offers namaz with his toy T-Rex during Ramadan, video leaves netizens in splits

Little boy’s gesture with his toy is melting hearts online. (@didieey_/Twitter) Little boy’s gesture with his toy is melting hearts online. (@didieey_/Twitter)

It’s the holy month of Ramzan and Muslims around the world are observing it while staying at home, as many countries are under Covid-19 lockdown. While there’s a lot of buzz about how people are performing the rituals, a sweet video of a little boy from Malaysia offering namaz with his toy dinosaur is melting hearts online.

Twitter user @didieey_ shared two videos on the micro-blogging site showing men in her family offering namaz indoors and a little boy too is there in the prayer room following the steps of elders. But he isn’t alone, he makes his little T-Rex too bend down and bow his head, only the hind legs make it a little harder for the plastic animal.

Wishing everyone Ramdan Mubarak, the woman shared the cute video that has not only garnered over 1 million views on the original clip, it has even spread on other social media platforms as well, leaving netizens in splits.

Allahu dinosaur pun kena solat. Salam tarawih guys . Salam ramadhan al mubarak 🙊 pic.twitter.com/t4wsstO0xA — . (@didieey_) April 23, 2020

The woman in his tweet mentioned that the men and the boy was offering Tarawih, which refers to an additional ritual prayer performed daily in the month of Ramzan, usually offered at night. And as people could have guessed, the T-Rex broke its leg as the boy tried to make it kneel on the mat to offer his prayers.

TREX NI TAK RETI TAHIYAT AKHIR LA😭😭😭. Habis dipatah patah an kaki dinosour tu😭 pic.twitter.com/hnqku34LEz — . (@didieey_) April 23, 2020

Wishing everyone a safe Ramadan, the woman shared another photo and video of the child, where he is seen climbing on back of a relative, who has been working out even while fasting.

Time puasa pun boleh bersenam gais. Tapi make sure tak telan air peluh 🤣. Kau tgok lah dia kira macam mana. Adoiyai budak kecik ni😭😂 pic.twitter.com/KoV9fhumeN — . (@didieey_) April 24, 2020

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Ramzan will be subdued. In this holiest Islamic month, Muslims not only fast during the day, share communal meals called iftar in the evening, but also essentially congregate for night prayers called tarawih. Now, given the present situation, religious scholars have been advising Muslims to continue to offer tarawih prayers — albeit indoors.

