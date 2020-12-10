Kid left in tears after ‘Santa’ refuses to give him Nerf gun; here is what happens next

While the little boy tries to fight tears, he soon breaks down and is consoled by his mother.

A little boy in Chicago was left teary-eyed when a mall Santa Claus refused to get him a toy gun for Christmas. A heartbreaking video of the interaction between the boy and the Santa was shared on Facebook by the boy’s mother, triggering angry reactions online.

In the 1.38-minute clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the little boy named Michael DeCarlo can be seen sitting next to a man dressed as Santa and asking him for a Nerf gun.

“No, I … nope. No guns,” the Santa replies. “Not even a Nerf gun. If your dad wants to bring it to you that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you. What else would you like?” the Santa can be heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

Even as the little boy tries to fight back his tears, he soon breaks down and is consoled by his mother.

“The HIP is not where you want to take your children to see Santa,” wrote a user Susan Parker while sharing the video, clearly displeased with the way the Santa responded to the child.

Following the incident, the Harlem Irving Plaza Mall authorities reached out to the family and apologised for the incident. They also sent a Santa Claus delivering a nerf gun to the boy.

The HIP and our third-party Santa company are distraught and deeply apologetic about the unfortunate incident which occurred at Santa set on December 6,…https://t.co/sv8TOMdN7k — Harlem Irving Plaza (@shoptheHIP) December 7, 2020

Parker later shared another post thanking the mall authorities for restoring the “Magic of Christmas”. “Thank you, Harlem Irving Plaza for restoring the magic of Christmas for one little boy. Santa made an early delivery and it was a wonderful gift, a nerf gun,” she wrote.

Here is how netizens reacted to the little boy getting the nerf gun:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd