Watch: Little boy grooves to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, praises pour in from netizens

Amazing dancers keep internet users hooked onto social media platforms with their entertaining reels. Now, a little boy has taken the internet by storm with his moves to English singer Dua Lip’s popular song “Levitating”.

The video opens with the child giving a kiss close to the screen and then he moves backward and grooves to Levitating. Clad in a denim jacket, t-shirt, loose pants and a pair of sneakers, the child dances in style. As he dances to the rhythm, his facial expressions are also in sync with the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 杭杭头不大👦 (@lucky_hang_hang)

The clip was posted from the child’s Instagram handle lucky_hang_hang and the account documents several such videos of his enthralling performances. Since being shared six days ago, the clip has amassed more than 6.7 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

Netizens cannot stop gushing over his performance, cuteness and style. A user commented, “Better dressing sense than most of us.” Another user wrote, “What raw mater is he made of? CUTENESS from head to toe.” Another user wrote, “He’s so talented.” The location where the video was captured is not known.

The song was released in 2020 and was part of Dua Lipa’s second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’.

Last year, a two-year-old boy imitated the Norwegian dance group Quick Style’s moves and went viral on social media. The boy named Adam loved to watch the group’s performance and learnt their moves. As the video went viral, the boy earned the praise of the group members William Gamborg, Egil Mikael and Bilal Malik.