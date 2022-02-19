‘I’ll be captain’: Little boy’s first flight turns extra special when he spots Black pilot

Boarding an airplane for the first time is always special regardless of your age. But for a two-year-old, his first time turned quite memorable as he was truly surprised to be greeted by a Black pilot. His mother shared the precious moment to highlight why ‘representation matters’.

Keeundra Hatley Smith was travelling with her children recently when she was surprised to see a person of colour as the Captain of the American Airlines flight. “In my 30 years of living I’ve never even seen a Black pilot in person…not even on TV! [sic]” the woman wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’ve never seen anything like this so this is probably why I never even had aspirations of being a pilot,” the woman said, adding that she flies quite often. “But my son, he was able to get on his first plane ride and had a Black pilot get us to our destination [sic],” the mother added, saying her child is obsessed with airplanes.

The video showed the pilot not only waving at the toddler, but also inviting him into the cockpit. In a sweet gesture, the captain even asked the boy if he wanted to touch the controls. And as if that wasn’t already more than enough, he took off his Captain’s cap and placed it on the child’s head for him to get a cool picture to remember the moment.

“Y’all this moment was everything to me. This is black history,” the mother added, moved that the incident coincidentally happened during the Black History month, which is celebrated in February.

In an update, the woman said she was finally able to track the pilot on social media. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote: “Thank you once again for being the rock to create the ripple.”

The video was also shared by the little boy, Knight, on his Instagram profile, with the caption: “In a few years I will be captain.”