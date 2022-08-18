Little boy crashes Pope Francis’ weekly audience in Vatican City. Their interaction wins hearts online

August 18, 2022 11:45:17 am
A little boy crashed Pope Francis’ weekly audience in Vatican City and his calm interaction with the kid left netizens in awe. The child was even allowed to stay roaming around the stage as the event continued.
A video shared by ABC News on Instagram shows Pope Francis sitting on a chair on the stage as the little boy is seen approaching him. Pope Francis pats his head affectionately while the audience clap. With a smiling face, Pope Francis interacts with the little boy.
“Hey, how are you? What is your name?” Francis was quoted as saying in Italian by Fox 13. “Do you like being here? Make yourself comfortable.”
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
“In the audience, we were talking about dialogue between old and young. Eh?” Francis addressed the crowd. “This one has been courageous, he is staying here calmly.”
The adorable interaction delighted netizens. “God Bless Pope Francis!! This is how leaders should Always embrace innocent children!! That little boy will Never forget how the Pope Embraced Him!!! An ICONIC Teaching Moment!!” a user commented. Another user wrote, “What a calm boy , I love his calmness.”
According to the New York Post, Francis was talking about youngsters’ relationship with the elderly during his recent weekly audience at Paul VI Hall in Vatican City. The child stayed by his side for the entire session.
Subscriber Only Stories
Interesting incidents during Pope Francis’ weekly audience grab attention online. Last year, a man dressed as ‘Spider-Man’ sat in the VIP section of the audience. Photographs and videos showed the pontiff delivering his sermon, completely unfazed by the man’s presence.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Realising the great Indian dream in the Maximum City
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Plea to stop Noida man from euthanasia trip withdrawn from Delhi High Court
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must pay $650.5 million in Ohio opioids case
What are ‘antinutrients’ and how should they be consumed?
Farmers from Punjab travel to Kheri for three-day protest
The Hundred: Watch Katherine Brunt’s quirky dismissal in match between Trent Rockets & Oval Invincibles
Unequal access to monkeypox shots gives Europe pandemic flashbacks
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India ready to steamroll Zimbabwe
Telangana minister K T Rama Rao urges PM Modi to amend IPC, CrPC to ensure rapists are denied bail
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar’s biggest flop of the year, earnings dropped by 85 percent since release
Netizens erupt in anger over news of Freya the walrus being euthanised by Norwegian authorities
Telangana: Godavari stabilises but still flowing above danger level
VLC Media Player’s India ban, but what is the reason? Here’s what an RTI showed