Little boy counters elder brother’s lockout attempt with ‘ninja level response’, watch

All younger brothers who had to deal with ribbing from their elder sibling while growing up have found a hero. A little boy not only got the better of his brother but his ninja move, captured on close circuit camera, made him a favourite on the internet.

In the video, the elder brother can be seen hurriedly opening the door of their house. He looks back to check if his younger brother is close by. Once he spies the little boy approaching, he goes inside and tries to lock the door. The younger brother senses the urgency of the moment. Within a split second, he throws a jacket at the door, failing his brother’s lockout attempt. He maintains his cool and walks forward, only to get into a scuffle with the elder one. The younger one can be heard giggling after he realizes that he has slayed his brother’s lockout attempt.

Watch the video here:

Lockout brother attempt

Ninja Level response pic.twitter.com/bN9zux37Yh — jonathan slater (@slater_jona) January 16, 2022

“Lockout brother attempt Ninja Level response,” reads the caption of the tweet. The clip shared by Twitter user jonathan slater has amassed 54,000 views so far. The video evoked nostalgia among internet users. “We younger brothers are always smarter and more amazing than our older siblings…,” commented a user.

My husband and his brother used to do that – lock each other out – until the one time my husband put his hand through the glass in the door, cut open his wrist and needed several hours of surgery 😬 — TheGoodCook (@janaecook) January 16, 2022

I totally forgot about locking my brother out of the house. My older sister did it to me too. I was the middle kid. 🤣🤣🤣 — YOUR GIRL🗽🍷 (@NUTGATHERIN) January 16, 2022

My entire childhood as the little brother. — kludge (@DaKludge) January 16, 2022

Hire that kid- he thinks outside the box. — Mikeelikesit (@Mikeelikesit3) January 16, 2022

Siblings videos have been winning hearts online. A little girl running to greet her three elder brothers after they returned from school had delighted everyone online in September last year.