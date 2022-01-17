scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Little boy counters elder brother’s lockout attempt with ‘ninja level response’, watch

This little boy knows what is at stake as he gets the better of his elder brother with a move fit for a superhero.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 17, 2022 7:40:55 pm
brothers video, sibling fighting, funny brothers video, funny videos, indian expressA little boy not only got the better of his brother but his ninja move, captured on close circuit camera, made him a favourite on the internet.

All younger brothers who had to deal with ribbing from their elder sibling while growing up have found a hero. A little boy not only got the better of his brother but his ninja move, captured on close circuit camera, made him a favourite on the internet.

In the video, the elder brother can be seen hurriedly opening the door of their house. He looks back to check if his younger brother is close by. Once he spies the little boy approaching, he goes inside and tries to lock the door. The younger brother senses the urgency of the moment. Within a split second, he throws a jacket at the door, failing his brother’s lockout attempt. He maintains his cool and walks forward, only to get into a scuffle with the elder one. The younger one can be heard giggling after he realizes that he has slayed his brother’s lockout attempt.

Watch the video here:

“Lockout brother attempt Ninja Level response,” reads the caption of the tweet. The clip shared by Twitter user jonathan slater has amassed 54,000 views so far. The video evoked nostalgia among internet users. “We younger brothers are always smarter and more amazing than our older siblings…,” commented a user.

Siblings videos have been winning hearts online. A little girl running to greet her three elder brothers after they returned from school had delighted everyone online in September last year.

