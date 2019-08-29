Picture of 8-year-old consoling autistic boy on first day of school leaves netizens emotional

An eight-year-old boy comforting a classmate who has autism and was crying on the first day of school has warmed many hearts online. Courtney Coko Moore clicked the picture of her 8-year-old son Christian holding the hand of the seemingly nervous boy at Minneha Elementary School, Kansas, and shared the story on Facebook.

“I’m so proud of my son, he seen a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and walked him inside of the school! It is an honour to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He’s a kid with a big heart, the first day of school started off right,” wrote Moore while sharing the picture of the two boys.

Once shared online, the post went viral and caught the attention of many, including the mother of the other kid in the picture. “Tell your son I said thank you so very much! That little boy he helped is my son and is autistic, I worry every day that he is going to get bullied for being different and your son just absolutely warmed my heart. If there were more children like him I wouldn’t worry about such things,” April Cites replied to the post, KWCH12 reported.

Netizens were left emotional after the picture went viral, with many praising the little boy for his humble gesture. “In a world of division by every means, these kids showed what is compassion.. loving it,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.