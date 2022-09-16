scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Little boy breaks through security to meet Cristiano Ronaldo before Europa League match

Cristiano Ronaldo hugs the little fan and welcomes him on the team bus to meet other Manchester United players.

RonaldoFans loved Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture and also praised the little boy for his effort.

Cristiano Ronaldo is inarguably one of the most followed athletes in the world and causes a frenzy wherever he goes. He has inspired generations of kids as almost everyone harbours a dream of meeting him and getting a photo clicked. A little boy in Moldova was able to make his dream come true when he hugged Ronaldo.

The Manchester United and Portugal star was in Moldova recently as Manchester United faced FC Sheriff in their second group match of Europa League. As the Manchester United team bus was leaving in Moldova’s capital city Chisinau, a kid wearing Ronaldo’s number 7 jersey dodged the security personnel to reach Ronaldo. Ronaldo hugged the boy and even took him on the team bus, presumably to meet with the other players.

“Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players. What a man,” says the caption of the video posted on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Fans loved Ronaldo’s gesture and also praised the little boy for his effort. “What a biggest personality. What a brand .. Simply G.O.A.T things,” commented a Twitter user. “A father first and then an absolute legend right after,” said another. “Kudos to that relentless kid. Hahahaha,” posted a third. “That kid was consistent. He didn’t give up,” another said.

Manchester United beat Sheriff 2-0 with Ronaldo scoring a penalty on September 15. It was Ronaldo’s first goal of what has been a difficult start to the 2022-2023 season.

