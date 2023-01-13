Little Afghan girl selling pens on streets elated as stranger buys them all. Watch video

Ever since the Taliban overthrew the Afghanistan government of Ashraf Ghani in 2021, it has spelled doom for the citizens of the country, especially the women who have been stripped of their freedom. From being banned from universities and high school, now the Taliban has even barred male doctors from attending to female patients.

Amid such gloom and harsh diktats for women in the country, a video of a little girl in Afghanistan selling pens surfaced on social media. Nahira Ziaye, a lawyer, posted the video on Twitter.

In the clip, a woman came across a little girl named Zainab, who was selling pens in the streets. She was selling the pens for only .20 cents each. However, the woman bought all the pens and also paid her more than she asked. “You paid me too much,” the girl says to the woman on being handed a currency note. Her face lights up as the woman paid her a few more currency notes. She waved her goodbye after being told to go home and give the money to her mother.

“Little Afghan girl in Kabul selling pens to support her family “if I bought them all would you be happy?” She smiled and said yes,” says the caption of the video.

Posted on January 11, the video has amassed more than 1.87 lakh views.

“Aw!!! She’s so beautiful too. God bless these sweet babies!!!” commented a user. “It’s someone else who filmed this: Mahnaz Safi,” said another. “This is extremely unfortunate that these kids have to earn a living. Even in Pakistan, there are Afghan (and local) kids begging/selling small items to support their families. Afghans have seen so many hardships, and no end is in sight,” shared another netizen.