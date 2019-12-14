Lithuania airport decorates Christmas tree with confiscated items to educate people on aviation security

the tree, which is described as an “educational masterpiece” will be on display until the new year at Vilnius airport. (Source: Twitter/Lithuania Travel) the tree, which is described as an “educational masterpiece” will be on display until the new year at Vilnius airport. (Source: Twitter/Lithuania Travel)

An airport in Lithuania is embracing the Christmas spirit with a display of a unique Christmas tree. The airport had shared the picture of this unique Christmas tree on their LinkedIn profile on December 9 which was decorated entirely with items that were confiscated from passengers.

According to the airport officials, the unusual take on the Christmas tree was to educate people on the importance of aviation security.

While the base of the tree is decorated with scissors and spray-painted in green, the tree is entirely decorated from items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and that were taken away from people during security screening. As per the post, the tree, which is described as an “educational masterpiece”, will be on display until the new year at Vilnius airport.

Take a look at what people think of the unique Christmas tree:

I’m more impressed with them confiscating these items! — jodhi munzen (@waytooold4this) December 14, 2019

Wow! I didn’t realise how popular that type of scissor was! — Leanna (@Melldy25) December 14, 2019

Hold up, they got nail clippers on the tree? 😂 pic.twitter.com/QenQCVL7g0 — lislmf123 (@lislmf123) December 14, 2019

Man, people love scissors. 😱 — lislmf123 (@lislmf123) December 14, 2019

My favorite definitely has to be the switch blade reading “grandma” — Melinda Childs (@Melinda1709) December 14, 2019

I don’t see my tube of toothpaste… — christopher dorrill (@chris_dorrill) December 14, 2019

Very creative decorating. Even the star at the top is made of some sort of finger daggers. — Penelope Cellucci (@PeneCell) December 14, 2019

The butter knife lol pic.twitter.com/H5K4t85IDy — banana SAMta Claus 🎅🏻🍌 (@the_endverse) December 14, 2019

why so many scissors gosh people — tay 👼🏼 (@kookiesnchimmy) December 14, 2019

👍🏻 But, please tell me that tree is securely protected? 😶 — Susan (@ResisterSusan) December 14, 2019

Homicide for the holidays 🔪⚔️🗡 — Beau Hauser (@BeauHauser1) December 14, 2019

Aww it must be so nice to see a tree full of weapons at an airport :) — slicky (@angeIonfiree) December 14, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd