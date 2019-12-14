Follow Us:
Lithuania airport decorates Christmas tree with confiscated items to educate people on aviation security

The unique Christmas tree is decorated from items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and that were taken away from people during security screening to educate people on the importance of aviation security.

Airport Christmas tree decorated with prohibited items, Christmas tree in Lithuania airport, Trending, Indian Express news the tree, which is described as an “educational masterpiece” will be on display until the new year at Vilnius airport. (Source: Twitter/Lithuania Travel)

An airport in Lithuania is embracing the Christmas spirit with a display of a unique Christmas tree. The airport had shared the picture of this unique Christmas tree on their LinkedIn profile on December 9 which was decorated entirely with items that were confiscated from passengers.

According to the airport officials, the unusual take on the Christmas tree was to educate people on the importance of aviation security.

While the base of the tree is decorated with scissors and spray-painted in green, the tree is entirely decorated from items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and that were taken away from people during security screening. As per the post, the tree, which is described as an “educational masterpiece”, will be on display until the new year at Vilnius airport.

Take a look at what people think of the unique Christmas tree:

