scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 28, 2021
Most read

Lisa Kudrow-Lady Gaga’s Smelly Cat duet in Friends Reunion is a hit online, netizens say ‘put in on Spotify’

Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga performed the song at The Central Perk in Friends: The Reunion, almost 26 years since the first performance by Phoebe Buffay.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2021 3:48:58 pm
Lisa Kudrow’s and Lady Gaga’s Smelly cat duet, friends reunion special episode, Smelly cat song, Smelly cat lady gaga version, Phoebe and lady gaga Smelly cat, Smelly cat viral video, Friends sitcom, Friends reunion, Friends reunion smelly cat version, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe duo’s performance delighted many on the internet.

Smelly Cat is undoubtedly one of the most iconic musical moments of the hit American sitcom FRIENDS and fans were excited as it was featured in the HBO max Special reunion episode. However, viewers were treated to an upgraded version of the much-loved ditty when Phoebe, played by Lisa Kudrow, was joined on the set by popstar Lady Gaga in the reunion special.

Kudrow sat down at the recreated Central Perk and sang the song, strumming her guitar, almost 26 years since that first performance.

After singing the first stanza of the song alone, Gaga popped into the coffee house, with a guitar in hand and joined Kudrow in the rendition of the song. “I love ‘Smelly Cat,’ it’s one of my favourite songs,” Gaga said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The duo was also joined by a gospel choir. After the performance, Kudrow, who was still in character, mumbled: “I still think it’s better when it’s just me.”

Watch the video here:

Kudrow first sang “Smelly Cat” on the second season of “Friends,” in an episode entitled “The One With the Baby on the Bus.” The duo’s performance delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Apart from Gaga, the reunion special episode also featured David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon Malala Yousafzai and more.

The series first debuted on NBC back in September 1994. The special episode marked the first time the cast officially reunited on screen after 17 years since the sitcom aired its last episode back in 2004.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x