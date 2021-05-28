Lisa Kudrow-Lady Gaga’s Smelly Cat duet in Friends Reunion is a hit online, netizens say ‘put in on Spotify’

The duo’s performance delighted many on the internet.

Smelly Cat is undoubtedly one of the most iconic musical moments of the hit American sitcom FRIENDS and fans were excited as it was featured in the HBO max Special reunion episode. However, viewers were treated to an upgraded version of the much-loved ditty when Phoebe, played by Lisa Kudrow, was joined on the set by popstar Lady Gaga in the reunion special.

Kudrow sat down at the recreated Central Perk and sang the song, strumming her guitar, almost 26 years since that first performance.

After singing the first stanza of the song alone, Gaga popped into the coffee house, with a guitar in hand and joined Kudrow in the rendition of the song. “I love ‘Smelly Cat,’ it’s one of my favourite songs,” Gaga said.

The duo was also joined by a gospel choir. After the performance, Kudrow, who was still in character, mumbled: “I still think it’s better when it’s just me.”

Watch the video here:

I’m sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021

Kudrow first sang “Smelly Cat” on the second season of “Friends,” in an episode entitled “The One With the Baby on the Bus.” The duo’s performance delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Put it on Spotify already! — 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐛𝐚 𝐒𝐆 • new acct • $6 Onlyfans (@boobasgfett) May 28, 2021

So fun to hear this silly song once again….I love Lisa and Gaga. This was very entertaining. 🥰 — Deanna Jolly (@DeannaJolly1) May 27, 2021

This was my favorite part by far! — Deezy (@aliumsexist) May 28, 2021

Omg I love her sooo much. This made me love her more. She’s so unbelievably talented — Stef (@_steffieweffie_) May 28, 2021

This is amazing! ❤️❤️ — MonMon Kwok (@Monmonkwok) May 28, 2021

This made my day so blessed! Lov my queen gaga to the moon and back!❤️❤️❤️ —  Flavia R 🇮🇹 ⛈⛈😷😷 (@r_flaviafr18) May 27, 2021

phoebe was always my fave 💖 this is magical — ashley💗 (@kissthesky09) May 27, 2021

This made my day so blessed! Lol! Lov my queen gaga! Life is way better with your presence, music and art ❤️❤️ —  Flavia R 🇮🇹 ⛈⛈😷😷 (@r_flaviafr18) May 27, 2021

This is one of the few celebrity cameos I’m not mad about pic.twitter.com/XrBcl2gtO1 — 💛💛 (@swiftieofgrace) May 27, 2021

Pretty sure that’s a nod to when Phoebe was going to make an album with Smelly Cat as the single. — Alfred Marcelo (@AlfredMarcelo) May 28, 2021

Phoebe when introduced Gaga to the gang :”GUYS U BETTER MEET MY SISTER FROM MY DEAD MOTHER SIDE” pic.twitter.com/JAa7yFdPrw — 🥀 (@janidw) May 27, 2021

I thought this was an old clip until lady gaga stepped in. lisa kudrow looks exactly the same. — ja weh🌈 (@JamilaWehner) May 27, 2021

Apart from Gaga, the reunion special episode also featured David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon Malala Yousafzai and more.

The series first debuted on NBC back in September 1994. The special episode marked the first time the cast officially reunited on screen after 17 years since the sitcom aired its last episode back in 2004.