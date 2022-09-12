scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

‘America’s Favourite Tea’: Lipton teabag claimed to be used by Queen Elizabeth II listed on ebay for $12,000

Netizens questioned the claim of the seller who listed on ebay a Lipton teabag alleged to have been used by Queen Elizabeth II.

Lipton teabag, Queen Elizabeth II, Royal, Queen, London, Windsor Castle, e-bay, England, viral, trendingThe Lipton teabag was claimed to have been used by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998.

Ever since Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, people around the world have been paying their tribute in their own way. Some people on the internet are also trying to sell odd objects in the name of memorabilia related to the late Queen.

One of those items is a teabag that was allegedly smuggled out of Windsor Castle in 1998 and has found its way on ebay. The teabag was listed at a whopping $12,000 (Rs 9.54 lakh) by a seller in Decatur, Georgia. The seller also claimed that the teabag has been verified by the Institute of Excellence in Certificates of Authenticity (IECA).

The certificate by the IECA says, “It was featured in an online auction claiming to sell a teabag that was used by Queen Elizabeth and smuggled out of Windsor Castle by the special exterminator that was hired when the roaches got out of control.” However, the seller had taken down the listing by September 8.

A Twitter page Say Cheese! posted a photo of the teabag that was being sold on ebay. The teabag was of Lipton company, which has the tagline ‘America’s Favourite Tea’. Netizens questioned the authenticity of the claim and posted some hilarious replies on Twitter.

“Ppl be buying anything,” commented a Twitter user. “Thanos was right. Half of yall really need to go,” said another. “Yeah sure, a monarch which owns a 400 Million $ diamond drinks ‘america‘s favorite lipton tea,’” another netizen said sarcastically.

An individual wrote, “I don’t believe she used that and if she did, I’m disappointed that the literal Queen of England is drinking something labelled ‘America’s favorite tea.’”

