Fighting Trump’s ‘Zero Tolerance’, this lipstick brand is giving 100 per cent proceeds to families separated at US border

US President Donald Trump’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ immigration policy led to huge public outrage as thousands of children were separated from their parents at country’s southern borders. Although he kept blaming the Democrats for the flaws in the policy, Netizens including celebrities all around the globe have criticised his methods and asked for a quick action. Many have not only spoken strongly against it but also raised and donated a huge amount of money to ensure the welfare of the little ones, hoping they are united with their families soon. Now, joining this project is a lipstick brand who with their new campaign will donate 100 per cent of their proceeds to families separated by Trump’s border policy.

Yes, an American company, Lipslut, spearheaded a fundraiser for their product – ‘F*ck Trump’ in mid-tone nude pink to organisations that are dedicated to helping the affected immigrant families. Starting from June 20 till July 19, all sales of the vegan, matte liquid lipstick will be contributed to help displaced children and their parents. “For the next month, 100% of earnings from “FIGHT ZERO TOLERANCE” orders will be donated to help families separated by Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. Make sure to call your representatives about this too,” the cosmetic brand wrote on Instagram.

According to a report by Bustle, “Those groups include RAICES, KIND, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, and Al Otro Lado.” Bought at $19.95 (Rs 1373 at current exchange rate), many have already placed their orders for the great cause. However, with it being available only the US, many people willing to contribute have been dismayed.

And according to their latest Insta-post, they have already crossed the $40,000 mark of their previous record in just a week since the campaign was launched.

“Lipslut is fashion, subversion, and a middle finger to the current sociopolitical landscape,” the brand writes on its website. “By working hard toward solving the issues you care about, Lipslut is ready to help you make a statement.”

This is not the first time, the beauty product brand used fashion to slam the POTUS for his policies or to raise money for those at the receiving end at those policies. From Charlottesville attack to Harvey Weinstein controversy that shook Hollywood they have merged the passion for beauty with the social cause.

The motto of the feminist brand is pretty simple – 50 per cent charity while being 100 percent anti-tyranny. Since its inception, 50 per cent of all earnings from the brand go towards helping a civil rights organisation targeted by the Trump administration, but owing to the urgency of the recent trauma and depleting condition of young children, they decided to give away all earning.

