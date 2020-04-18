Follow Us:
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Lions take a nap in middle of the road in South Africa amid lockdown

On Thursday, the Kruger National Park took to Twitter to share photographs of a pride of at least eight lions, including a few young cubs, taking a nap on a road which would normally be busy with tourists.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2020 5:08:56 pm
South Africa, Lions sleeping on road, Kruger National Park South Africa, Coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news Pictures taken up by ranger Richard Sowry shows the pride of lions lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp, soaking up the sun. (Picture credit: Twitter/Kruger National Park)

Monkeys swimming in a pool in Mumbai, circus animals running amok in Paris and mountain goats taking a stroll in Wales. With people cocooned indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown, there have been several instances where wildlife has made appearance in places one wouldn’t normally expect to see them.

The latest one is from South Africa, where a pride of lions were spotted having a moment of peace and quiet in South Africa’s vast Kruger national park. On Thursday, the Kruger National Park took to Twitter to share photographs of a pride of at least eight lions, including a few young cubs, taking a nap on a road that would normally be busy with tourists.

Take a look here:

Pictures taken by ranger Richard Sowry shows the lions lying on the tar road just outside the Orpen Rest Camp, soaking up the sun.

In the twitter post, the park said the lions belonged to Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists are not allowed to visit.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to reports, the Kruger National Park has been shut since mid-March as part of South Africa’s nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19.

Recently in India, there were several instances of wildlife reclaiming spaces vacated by humans. In Mumbai, a couple of monkeys were also seen utilising an abandoned swimming pool.

