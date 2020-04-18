Lions take a nap in middle of the road in South Africa amid lockdown

Pictures taken up by ranger Richard Sowry shows the pride of lions lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp, soaking up the sun. (Picture credit: Twitter/Kruger National Park) Pictures taken up by ranger Richard Sowry shows the pride of lions lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp, soaking up the sun. (Picture credit: Twitter/Kruger National Park)

Monkeys swimming in a pool in Mumbai, circus animals running amok in Paris and mountain goats taking a stroll in Wales. With people cocooned indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown, there have been several instances where wildlife has made appearance in places one wouldn’t normally expect to see them.

The latest one is from South Africa, where a pride of lions were spotted having a moment of peace and quiet in South Africa’s vast Kruger national park. On Thursday, the Kruger National Park took to Twitter to share photographs of a pride of at least eight lions, including a few young cubs, taking a nap on a road that would normally be busy with tourists.

Take a look here:

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

Pictures taken by ranger Richard Sowry shows the lions lying on the tar road just outside the Orpen Rest Camp, soaking up the sun.

In the twitter post, the park said the lions belonged to Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists are not allowed to visit.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Animals are happier without us❤️ — Kgosi. (@_justPK) April 15, 2020

So happy 😀 to see a peaceful picture of animals relaxing — 2012 (@2012_rekcah) April 17, 2020

Safe from cowardly trophy hunters for a short while. — banksiasong (@lepetitvoix) April 17, 2020

They are taking back the park 🤣 — Kristina Gubic (@africanscribe) April 15, 2020

We’re seeing glimpses of the world when the humans are gone … — Jason Randa (@JasonRanda2) April 16, 2020

When animals get them space back. What a sight!! #lockdowneffect should persist for the sake of them animals — Chris Ismail ☯️ (@lytw8t) April 16, 2020

Mother nature is enjoying the #lockdown. No humans to bother them. — Emile van Rooyen (@EmilevanRooyen2) April 15, 2020

Now mother earth belongs to all of us as nature intended. — Aaron Moloisi (@aaronmoloisi) April 16, 2020

According to reports, the Kruger National Park has been shut since mid-March as part of South Africa’s nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19.

Recently in India, there were several instances of wildlife reclaiming spaces vacated by humans. In Mumbai, a couple of monkeys were also seen utilising an abandoned swimming pool.

