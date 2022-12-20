Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup post becomes most liked on Instagram, beating the record of ‘The Egg’

Lionel Messi has the world at his feet right now after inspiring Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory, the country’s first since 1986. The captain and talisman of Argentina completed his football legacy as he finally won the World Cup after suffering heartache in the 2014 final.

The 35-year-old scored seven goals and made three assists in the tournament to win the Golden Ball award, the only player to win it twice. Messi’s Instagram post after lifting the World Cup in Qatar where he thanked his teammates has now become the most-liked post in the history of Instagram, beating the record of a photo of an egg that was posted in January 2019.

Messi wrote in Spanish which loosely translates to, “I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it…Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines… We did it!!!”

Messi posted several photographs from the historic final which Argentina won against France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 in extra-time.

The Instagram post has amassed more than 56.7 million likes and 1.6 million comments in just one day.

“This will be the most liked post ever,” a comment read. “LEGEND! Blessed to have witnessed your greatness,” posted a netizen. “My GOAT. Today is 1 of the happiest days of my life. You did that,” said another.

The photo of an egg became the most-liked photo on Instagram ever with 56 million likes when it was posted on January 4, 2019. The Instagram account called world_record_egg has only ever posted that one photo and it has more than 4.7 million followers.