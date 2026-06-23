Guinness World Records pays tribute to Lionel Messi: ‘We are witnessing history’

Lionel Messi’s remarkable career reached another milestone on Monday as he continued rewriting football history during Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain scored both goals in the Group J clash, helping his side secure a place in the Round of 32 with a game to spare while also adding several new records to his extraordinary legacy.
Having matched Miroslav Klose’s long-standing World Cup scoring record of 16 goals with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s previous match, Messi wasted little time claiming the record outright. The 39-year-old opened the scoring in Texas with a trademark left-footed finish just before halftime after a well-worked team move. The goal took his World Cup tally to 17 before he added another later in the match, extending the record to 18 goals across six World Cup appearances.
The achievement drew recognition from Guinness World Records, which highlighted four major milestones Messi now holds. Along with becoming the highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals, he also set records for the most World Cup matches played by an individual (28), the most World Cup matches won by a player (18), and the most minutes played in the tournament’s history, reaching 2,489 minutes on the field.
All the records broken by Lionel Messi today:
Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player – 18
Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual – 28
Most matches won by a player at the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup – 18
Most minutes played in the…
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 22, 2026
Despite the individual accolades, Messi’s focus remained on Argentina’s progress in the competition. Speaking after the match, he said the victory was crucial for the team’s campaign.
“Very happy for the victory, it was very important, hard, hard, hard, and it gives us peace of mind for what is to come,” Messi told broadcasters. “The match was even, intense, and we are happy to get six points.”
The latest records add to a collection that had already grown significantly during Argentina’s triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign. Following that tournament, Messi earned several Guinness World Records, including the most FIFA World Cup Man of the Match awards (11), the most World Cup appearances as captain (19), and becoming one of the few players to feature in five editions of the tournament.
With every appearance, Messi continues to add new chapters to a career that has consistently pushed the boundaries of what seemed possible in football.