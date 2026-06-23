Guinness World Records pays tribute to Lionel Messi: ‘We are witnessing history’

Lionel Messi’s remarkable career reached another milestone on Monday as he continued rewriting football history during Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain scored both goals in the Group J clash, helping his side secure a place in the Round of 32 with a game to spare while also adding several new records to his extraordinary legacy.

Having matched Miroslav Klose’s long-standing World Cup scoring record of 16 goals with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s previous match, Messi wasted little time claiming the record outright. The 39-year-old opened the scoring in Texas with a trademark left-footed finish just before halftime after a well-worked team move. The goal took his World Cup tally to 17 before he added another later in the match, extending the record to 18 goals across six World Cup appearances.