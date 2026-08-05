No security, flip-flops, and a Cadillac: Lionel Messi spotted outside community store in Florida

Lionel Messi has once again captured the Internet’s attention after a video of the football legend casually leaving a community shop in Florida went viral.
The Inter Miami captain was spotted wearing a simple yellow T-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops as he walked out of a retail store before heading to his Cadillac Escalade. Messi appeared to be moving around without security, prompting widespread admiration from fans.
The viral video, filmed by a passing motorist, shows Messi exiting the store before being greeted by a fan in Portuguese. Messi briefly turned towards the man, flashed a peace sign, and acknowledged the greeting with a smile before getting into his vehicle.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has since gained momentum across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions.
“Imagine pulling up on a normal day and catching the (Goat) in the parking lot,” a user wrote.
“If he was in Spain he would have a mob around him. America really doesn’t have a big football fan base,” another user commented.
“Imagine working your dead end job and messi shows up to buy something,” a third user reacted. “He greeted you man his fame didn’t get over him ask for his shirt,” a fourth user chimed in.
Since joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in 2023, Messi has spoken on several occasions about enjoying the privacy and slower pace of life in Florida.
Messi has frequently been spotted carrying out everyday errands, including grocery shopping and visiting local stores, experiences that were difficult to enjoy during his years at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain because of his global popularity.