No security, flip-flops, and a Cadillac: Lionel Messi spotted outside community store in Florida

Messi flashed a peace sign to the fan who spotted him in Florida (Photo: @433/Instagram)

Lionel Messi has once again captured the Internet’s attention after a video of the football legend casually leaving a community shop in Florida went viral.

The Inter Miami captain was spotted wearing a simple yellow T-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops as he walked out of a retail store before heading to his Cadillac Escalade. Messi appeared to be moving around without security, prompting widespread admiration from fans.

Messi spotted in Florida

The viral video, filmed by a passing motorist, shows Messi exiting the store before being greeted by a fan in Portuguese. Messi briefly turned towards the man, flashed a peace sign, and acknowledged the greeting with a smile before getting into his vehicle.