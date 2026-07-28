After World Cup heartbreak, Lionel Messi surprises Argentina squad with personalised gifts

Argentina captain Lionel Messi may have fallen short of lifting a second consecutive FIFA World Cup. However, he still found a thoughtful way to acknowledge the players who stood beside him throughout the tournament.

Argentina’s dream of defending the title ended in heartbreak after a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Having gone unbeaten until the final, La Albiceleste came within one win of becoming only the third nation after Italy and Brazil to retain the World Cup. Instead, Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute strike ended their hopes and left the squad devastated.

Even so, Messi made sure his teammates had something meaningful to remember the journey by.

The gesture surfaced after Marcos Senesi’s partner, Kelci-Rose Bowers, shared a video on Instagram that quickly spread across social media, particularly X. Bowers, who is also a professional footballer, gave fans a look at the personalised gift Senesi received from Argentina’s captain.

“This is a personalised bag that Marcos got from the camp,” she said while showing a customised caramel-coloured bag embroidered with Senesi’s name.

Inside was a specially curated mate set gifted by Messi to every member of Argentina’s World Cup squad. The package included a customised gold Stanley cup featuring Messi’s logo, a mate cup, a bombilla (the traditional metal straw used to drink mate), and a pack of yerba mate. Calling it a “pretty cool gift,” Bowers explained that each player had received the same personalised set.

Watch the video:

🚨🇦🇷 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Lionel Messi gifted every Argentina World Cup player a personalised travel bag and a custom mate set after the tournament. Marcos Senesi’s girlfriend has now shown off the gifts on social media. pic.twitter.com/xIVbdvr8Gq — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 26, 2026

The thoughtful present struck a chord with football fans, many of whom saw it as another example of Messi’s leadership and the respect he has earned within the dressing room.

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“There’s no reason why these players won’t kill themselves for Messi. He’s a true leader who really appreciates his teammates effort and dedication,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “This is one reason why he is the GOAT. In Victory and in Defeat he always rises up as the Leader.”

A third person added, “He gave all his Argentina teammates a customised gold played iPhone each after the 2022 World Cup.”

“This is exactly why his teammates love him and are willing to fight for him on the pitch. He treats everyone with respect and makes them feel valued,” read another reaction.

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Messi once again led Argentina’s charge on the biggest stage, ending the 2026 World Cup with eight goals and four assists in eight matches while spending 853 minutes on the field.

Although questions remain over whether the tournament was his final World Cup appearance, his gift to the squad reflected the bond he shares with his teammates. Argentina may not have returned home with the trophy, but every player left with a personal reminder of the campaign they experienced together.