Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo share the screen in viral LEGO ad ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘It is not AI’

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For years, football fans have imagined what it would be like to see two of the game’s greatest ever players share the same stage. Now, that moment has arrived—though not on the pitch. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated football in the 21st century and rewritten record books, have finally appeared together again, this time in a high-profile advertisement that has sent fans into a frenzy.
The collaboration comes courtesy of LEGO, which managed to bring the two icons together under one roof for a campaign promoting its new FIFA World Cup 2026-themed brick set. But the ad doesn’t stop there. It also features two of the sport’s current superstars, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., making it a rare blend of football’s past and present.
Titled ‘Everyone wants a piece’, the campaign was shared across LEGO’s social media platforms, complete with a disclaimer clarifying that ‘it is not AI’. In the video, all four players are seen interacting with LEGO bricks, even attempting to recreate the FIFA World Cup trophy in their own playful way.
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The response online has been massive. Shared by each of the players on their respective social media accounts, the video has collectively crossed 314 million views on Instagram. Fans flooded the comments with excitement, especially given that this could be among the final World Cup appearances for both Messi and Ronaldo.
“Generations will talk about this,” one user wrote. Another commented, “WHAT AN AD This has certainly hyped up every football fan for the world cup.” A third added, “Thought nothing could top the Louis Vuitton Messi ad but Lego just did the unthinkable.”
Some viewers were equally curious about the scale of the production. “I’m really curious what the budget for this was,” one person said, while another joked, “The salary budget for this 30-second ad could probably fund a mid-tier European club for a decade.”
The last time Messi and Ronaldo appeared together in a campaign was ahead of the 2022 World Cup, when they starred in Louis Vuitton’s ‘Victory is a State of Mind’ ad. The now-iconic image, shot by celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz, showed the two facing off over a chessboard and quickly became one of the most-liked posts in Instagram history, racking up over 75 million likes within a week.
Looking ahead, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament will be historic in scale, with 48 teams competing across 12 groups for the first time.
Argentina enter the competition as defending champions, after their dramatic penalty shootout win over France in the 2022 final in Qatar.