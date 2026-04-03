Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo share the screen in viral LEGO ad ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘It is not AI’

In the video, all four players are seen interacting with LEGO bricks, even attempting to recreate the FIFA World Cup trophy in their own playful way

For years, football fans have imagined what it would be like to see two of the game’s greatest ever players share the same stage. Now, that moment has arrived—though not on the pitch. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated football in the 21st century and rewritten record books, have finally appeared together again, this time in a high-profile advertisement that has sent fans into a frenzy.

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The collaboration comes courtesy of LEGO, which managed to bring the two icons together under one roof for a campaign promoting its new FIFA World Cup 2026-themed brick set. But the ad doesn’t stop there. It also features two of the sport’s current superstars, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., making it a rare blend of football’s past and present.