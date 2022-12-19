From Messi dancing on a table to celebrating with his mother, social media erupts as Argentina lift FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a thrilling win over France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied at 3-3 in 120 minutes of sublime football. A World Cup final that was the stuff of dreams had a fairy tale ending with Argentina’s messiah Lionel Messi once again shining on the biggest stage of all to fulfil his destiny of lifting the only trophy missing from his cabinet.

Social media had a meltdown with Messi lifting the World Cup for Argentina after 36 years and shining on the grandest stages of them all. Messi was lifted by his former teammate Sergio Aguero and given a lap of honour by his teammates after the match.

A video of Messi dancing with the World Cup trophy on a table inside the dressing room is also going viral. The video was shared by Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi. Another wholesome video shows Messi celebrating with his mother inside the stadium.

Messi, 35, opened the scoring through a penalty in the 23rd minute to give Argentina the lead and then Angel Di Maria finished a superb counter-attacking goal to make it 2-0 inside 36 minutes. France’s Kylian Mbappe then showed his world-class mettle to pull two goals back. First from the penalty spot in the 80th minute and then a brilliant volley in the 81st minute to make it level.

In extra time, Argentina once again cruised ahead with a goal from Messi through a rebound in the 108th minute that Dayot Upamecano failed to clear from the goal line. However, France were handed another lifeline as they were awarded a penalty in the 118th minute that was duly converted by Mbappe to complete his hat trick, becoming only the second player ever to achieve this feat after Geoff Hurst for England in 1966.

Argentina’s ever-dependable goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez once again rose to the occasion as he saved a crucial penalty. Argentina triumphed in the end to lift the coveted trophy, their third World Cup, and their first since 1986.

Messi, the seven-time Ballon’d Or winner, seems to have settled the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate as well and now joins the list of players who have won the World Cup like other greats of the beautiful game Diego Maradona and Pele.

LIONEL MESSI JUMPING ON THE TABLE IN THE DRESSING ROOM 😂 (via @Notamendi30) pic.twitter.com/WUTq3AmjKs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022

Just look at how happy Lionel Messi is 🥹💙 (via @Castro1021) pic.twitter.com/VD0Q1Zzhjy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022

🚨 Wholesome content warning. Lionel Messi and his mum… pic.twitter.com/4ocnNPKdK2 — LFC Mumble (@lfcmumble) December 18, 2022

Messi became the only player to win the Golden Ball twice as he was adjudged the best player of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists. He had also won the award in the 2014 edition when Argentina fell short in the final against Germany.