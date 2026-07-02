Lionel Messi bursts into laughter during airport security check before Argentina’s World Cup clash: Watch

As Argentina's squad arrived in Miami, security personnel carried out standard checks on every member of the travelling party.

Lionel Messi gave fans another memorable moment ahead of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Cape Verde—but this time, it had nothing to do with football.

A short video showing the Argentine skipper going through a routine airport security screening after the team landed in Miami has taken social media by storm. Rather than appearing uncomfortable, Messi smiled throughout the process and even burst into laughter, leaving fans amused by his relaxed reaction.

Messi laughs during routine airport screening

As Argentina’s squad arrived in Miami, security personnel carried out standard checks on every member of the travelling party. Messi was scanned with a handheld metal detector before an officer conducted a brief pat-down, following the same procedure as for everyone else.