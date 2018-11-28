Lion King fans recreate Simba’s coronation scene with their pets and the results are adorable

As Disney released the teaser of the much awaited animated movie “Lion King” — the remake of the original 1994 movie — it seems fans could not contain their excitement. Many nostalgic fans on social media are recreating the iconic coronation scene of Simba from the movie and the results are quite adorable. Wondering who Simba is being replaced with? Cats and dogs.

Advertising

The teaser, which was released on November 22, has been liked by over a million people. The movie, which is a shot-by-shot remake of the original one directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, is sure to give any 90s kid a walk down the memory lane.

Wondering what we are talking about? Check out some of the hilarious tweets here:

I had no idea they were making a live action Lion King. I’m pumped! #thelionking pic.twitter.com/8EAVgNfQ8p — Scott Lovingier (@MrLovieG) November 26, 2018

Yo the new live action lion king trailer looks lit! pic.twitter.com/zfCtMEZCqv — Hanzala Ali (@Hanzi1234) November 23, 2018

Actual screencap of the new Lion King teaser trailer pic.twitter.com/vvSIW1lyQU — Marguerite de Leon (@margie_deleon) November 23, 2018

Just showed THE LION KING trailer to the whole family and let’s just say that EVERYONE is excited, from Grandma to my brother’s new puppy. Check it out… https://t.co/NOABb0RCld pic.twitter.com/ylcDP54VUy — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 22, 2018

Dusuk butceli lion king cosplay pic.twitter.com/Xh41uD4ah2 — Ali Türkman (@aliturkman_) November 26, 2018

Haven’t watched the trailer yet? Watch it here: