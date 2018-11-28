Lion King fans recreate Simba’s coronation scene with their pets and the results are adorable

Toggle Menu
Following the release of the teaser of Disney's "Lion King", many nostalgic fans on social media are recreating the iconic coronation scene of Simba from the movie and the results are quite adorable. 

The movie, which is a shot-by-shot remake of the original one directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, is sure to give any 90s kid a walk down the memory lane.(Source: Twitter)

As Disney released the teaser of the much awaited animated movie “Lion King” — the remake of the original 1994 movie — it seems fans could not contain their excitement. Many nostalgic fans on social media are recreating the iconic coronation scene of Simba from the movie and the results are quite adorable. Wondering who Simba is being replaced with? Cats and dogs.

The teaser, which was released on November 22, has been liked by over a million people. The movie, which is a shot-by-shot remake of the original one directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, is sure to give any 90s kid a walk down the memory lane.

Wondering what we are talking about? Check out some of the hilarious tweets here:

