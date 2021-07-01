Lion enters camper’s tent, here is what happened next

After spending a decent amount of time in the area, the lion finally runs away with a camping chair. (Source: Pixabay.com)

While camping in the jungles is an adventure for a lifetime, cinematographer Robert Hofmeyr and his brother-in-law Andy got more than what they had bargained for. The duo was left frightened when a lion casually walked inside their camping tent in Botswana, Africa.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, features the wild cat wandering around the area before stepping inside the camper’s tent at the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park.

The animal strays inside for a while as Hofmeyr honks from his jeep parked outside the tent. It is only when Hofmeyr switched on the vehicle’s engine that the animal is alerted of someone else’s presence and runs away from the area, only to come back moments later.

According to a DailyMail report, the campers jumped inside their vehicle as soon as they spotted the animal. They continued to watch its movement from a distance as he went around rampaging the tent and even took a pillow.

After spending a decent amount of time in the area, the lion finally runs away with a camping chair. The clip ends with Hofmeyr returning to the camp the next day and retrieved the pillow and chair from the nearby area.