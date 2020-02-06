Follow Us:
Watch: Lion cub being groomed by baboon compared to ‘Simba and Rafiki’ on social media

The area where the video was recorded was one where lions and leopards usually hid their cubs when they went hunting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 6, 2020 11:34:46 am
lion cub with baboon, baboon preens lion cub, baboon groom lion cub, Kruger national park, rafiki with simba, the lion king, viral videos, indian express Many thought the sighting was very similar to the Disney film, The Lion King, where little Simba was seen with Rafiki, the baboon.

An amateur photographer captured the unusual sight of a male baboon grooming a lion cub, and a video of the incident has people on social media comparing it with a scene from the film The Lion King.

Kurt Schultz, who captured the video in the Kruger national park in South Africa, said that he initially thought it must be a female baboon, but it turned out to be a young male.

“The young baboon crossed the road and climbed up a Marula tree. I waited for about 30 min before it came into view and was moving from tree to tree, the rest of the troop then moved away and the baboon was grooming and caring for the lion cub as if this was a young baboon,” Schultz told LatestSightings.com.

Despite the fact that the baboons normally hunt lion cubs, Schultz said that the cub was alive and didn’t seem to have any obvious injuries.

Speaking about the area where the video was recorded, Schultz said that lions and leopards usually hid their cubs there when they went hunting.

“I spent about 1 hour at the sighting and decided to leave as I had a meeting at 9 am. It is normal for a troop of baboons to kill young leopard and even lion, however after 20 years of guiding this is the first time I have seen a baboon nurturing and caring for a young predator cub,” Schultz said.

On social media, some people compared it to The Lion King’s Simba and baboon Rafiki, while others said the lion cub must have met with a tragic end.

“I don’t see a chance of this poor cub surviving. The troop of baboons was large and a lion would not be able to get the young back,” Schultz told AP. A report by LatestSightings later confirmed that the cub didn’t survive.

