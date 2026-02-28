Linkin Park drummer Colin Brittain plays gully cricket in Mumbai; fans love his ‘down to earth’ gesture

Linkin Park’s newest drummer, Colin Brittain, recently embraced Mumbai’s street culture during the band’s Lollapalooza India 2026 tour, and the moment is now winning hearts online.
In a video shared by the band, Brittain is seen walking up to a group of locals playing gully cricket on a Mumbai street and casually joining their game. He bats for a bit and chats with the players, who initially have no idea who he is. The penny drops only later, when one of them asks in surprise, “Are you guys the band?”
Sharing the clip, Linkin Park captioned it: “You just gotta fit in, dude.”
View this post on Instagram
The wholesome moment has since racked up over a million views, with fans flooding the comments section. One user wrote, “Colin – you adorable dude! I was at the Bangalore concert and I testify with my whole heart that Colin really is THIS down to earth. He came out near the fanpit 2 hours before the concert began and clicked pics with us, signed our posters to give the LPU fans a treat.”
Another fan added, “He probably knows and heard of @linkinpark. It’s just that he might have not recognised Colin cuz he’s new to the band.
That’s why he referred to them as ‘THE BAND?’. You could realise that from his expression once he got the confirmation from Colin and started calling his friends. Lucky lads!”
A third comment read, “These kids have no idea how lucky and blessed they are to have met Colin Brittain. I wish I was there,” while another joked, “We have colin playing cricket in india before gta 6.”
Brittain officially joined Linkin Park in 2024 alongside new lead vocalist Emily Armstrong. The current lineup also includes Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell, and Joe Hahn.