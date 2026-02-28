Linkin Park drummer Colin Brittain plays gully cricket in Mumbai; fans love his ‘down to earth’ gesture

Linkin Park’s newest drummer, Colin Brittain, recently embraced Mumbai’s street culture during the band’s Lollapalooza India 2026 tour, and the moment is now winning hearts online.

In a video shared by the band, Brittain is seen walking up to a group of locals playing gully cricket on a Mumbai street and casually joining their game. He bats for a bit and chats with the players, who initially have no idea who he is. The penny drops only later, when one of them asks in surprise, “Are you guys the band?”

Sharing the clip, Linkin Park captioned it: “You just gotta fit in, dude.”