This LinkedIn parody post perfectly mocks the smug nature of hustle culture

In recent years, LinkedIn has moved from being a professional networking website to a platform that people use for sharing self-congratulatory stories, many of which promote relentless hustle culture or workaholism as the only way to success.

Now, a parody post mocking such posts has gone viral. In the post, a person named ‘Alexander C’ shared a picture that showed a mix of chicken, a slab of butter, and some seasoning put inside a coffee pot. While sharing this picture, the LinkedIn user explained he decided to cook a cheaper meal using limited equipment at a hotel to save his company’s money by not eating dinner at a restaurant. He concluded the post by justifying his frugal actions and wrote, “It’s the little things that get you promoted”.

Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane), a comedy writer and director, shared a screenshot of this post and tweeted it with the caption, “LinkedIn really flies under the radar as the social media platform that’s absolutely the most unhinged”.

Murnane’s tweet gathered 2.6 lakh likes since it was posted on December 3. Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “Well, I’m never using a hotel coffee maker again.” Another person wrote, “It’s the little things that get you salmonella”.

It took people a while to understand that the post was actually a parody. It was written by Alex Cohen, who works as a product manager at a healthcare service provider, but has built an online presence for previously trolling personalities like Elon Musk on Twitter and writing satirical posts on his LinkedIn account goes by the name Alexander C.

Promoted to being a weirdo, that’s what — Roya Backlund 🪐 (@RoyaBacklund) December 3, 2022

“Let’s promote the guy who cooked a chicken in the hotel coffee machine!” (Gales of executive laughter) — Joe Dunn (@SFCoachJoeD) December 3, 2022

Or just picked up some yakisoba from nearest 7/11 and heated it up in his hotel room’s microwave. I’ve been there. — caroline mccarthy (@caro) December 3, 2022

I used to work for a mid range hotel chain. They stopped having in-room coffee makers because people were using them to clean their underwear and typical use/ maintenance doesn’t sterilize. — No-one you know (@NokoMarie) December 3, 2022

False. I got promoted from this — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) December 3, 2022