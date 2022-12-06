scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

This LinkedIn parody post perfectly mocks the smug nature of hustle culture

The parody post was written by Alex Cohen, a product manager at a healthcare service provider.

LinkedIn viral posts, LinkedIn parody post viral, cooking chicken in coffeepot LinkedIn, viral LinkedIn shitposting, hustle culture critique, Alex Cohen parody account, indian express

In recent years, LinkedIn has moved from being a professional networking website to a platform that people use for sharing self-congratulatory stories, many of which promote relentless hustle culture or workaholism as the only way to success.

Now, a parody post mocking such posts has gone viral. In the post, a person named ‘Alexander C’ shared a picture that showed a mix of chicken, a slab of butter, and some seasoning put inside a coffee pot. While sharing this picture, the LinkedIn user explained he decided to cook a cheaper meal using limited equipment at a hotel to save his company’s money by not eating dinner at a restaurant. He concluded the post by justifying his frugal actions and wrote, “It’s the little things that get you promoted”.

Also Read |‘Not the CEO you are looking for’: Parag Agrawal’s namesake changes his LinkedIn bio

Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane), a comedy writer and director, shared a screenshot of this post and tweeted it with the caption, “LinkedIn really flies under the radar as the social media platform that’s absolutely the most unhinged”.

Murnane’s tweet gathered 2.6 lakh likes since it was posted on December 3. Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “Well, I’m never using a hotel coffee maker again.” Another person wrote, “It’s the little things that get you salmonella”.

It took people a while to understand that the post was actually a parody. It was written by Alex Cohen, who works as a product manager at a healthcare service provider, but has built an online presence for previously trolling personalities like Elon Musk on Twitter and writing satirical posts on his LinkedIn account goes by the name Alexander C.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 10:42:34 am
Next Story

Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close