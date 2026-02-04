‘I was mistaken’: LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman admits to multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after 2015

In a new X post, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman revealed that he met convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein several times after 2015, dismissing a claim he made in a 2019 interview with Axios.
In 2019, Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015. However, on Wednesday, he shared that he had reviewed his calendar entries and discovered that he met Epstein at least six times after that year, including at least three in-person meetings.
Further, he shared that the meetings happened in connection with fundraising efforts for the MIT Media Lab and were coordinated by Joi Ito, the lab’s former director. “In 2019, I told Axios the last meeting I had with him was in 2015, but I was mistaken, as, according to calendar entries I have become aware, there were additional fundraising meetings in 2016 and 2018,” Hoffman wrote. “These meetings were all coordinated by Joi Ito, then director of the MIT Media Lab.”
He also shared that five of the meetings took place between April and July 2016, with the final meeting occurring on March 24, 2018, just over a year before Epstein died in prison in 2019. Epstein died while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Hoffman said he would continue to share any additional meetings if found. “I have done multiple calendar searches, and if I find any other meetings, I will continue to share them,” he said.
He went on to express regret over having known Epstein and wrote, “I only knew Jeffrey Epstein because of a fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret.
“The victims of Epstein’s abhorrent and vile actions deserve all the information they are seeking, and I continue to call on President Trump to deliver that for them,” Hoffman added.
In his 2019 statement to Axios, Hoffman had already acknowledged regret over his interactions with Epstein, saying they were limited and undertaken at the request of Ito.
“My few interactions with Jeffrey Epstein came at the request of Joi Ito, for the purposes of fundraising for the MIT Media Lab,” Hoffman had said at the time. “Prior to these interactions, I was told by Joi that Epstein had cleared the MIT vetting process, which was the basis for my participation.”
“My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful,” he had added.
