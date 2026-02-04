‘I was mistaken’: LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman admits to multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after 2015

In 2019, Reid Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015 (Image source: @reidhoffman/X)

In a new X post, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman revealed that he met convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein several times after 2015, dismissing a claim he made in a 2019 interview with Axios.

In 2019, Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015. However, on Wednesday, he shared that he had reviewed his calendar entries and discovered that he met Epstein at least six times after that year, including at least three in-person meetings.

Further, he shared that the meetings happened in connection with fundraising efforts for the MIT Media Lab and were coordinated by Joi Ito, the lab’s former director. “In 2019, I told Axios the last meeting I had with him was in 2015, but I was mistaken, as, according to calendar entries I have become aware, there were additional fundraising meetings in 2016 and 2018,” Hoffman wrote. “These meetings were all coordinated by Joi Ito, then director of the MIT Media Lab.”