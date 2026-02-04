‘I was mistaken’: LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman admits to multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after 2015

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman shared that he had reviewed his calendar entries and discovered that he met Jeffrey Epstein at least 6 times after that year in connection with fundraising efforts for the MIT Media Lab.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 12:41 PM IST
In 2019, Reid Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015In 2019, Reid Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015 (Image source: @reidhoffman/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a new X post, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman revealed that he met convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein several times after 2015, dismissing a claim he made in a 2019 interview with Axios.

In 2019, Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015. However, on Wednesday, he shared that he had reviewed his calendar entries and discovered that he met Epstein at least six times after that year, including at least three in-person meetings.

Further, he shared that the meetings happened in connection with fundraising efforts for the MIT Media Lab and were coordinated by Joi Ito, the lab’s former director. “In 2019, I told Axios the last meeting I had with him was in 2015, but I was mistaken, as, according to calendar entries I have become aware, there were additional fundraising meetings in 2016 and 2018,” Hoffman wrote. “These meetings were all coordinated by Joi Ito, then director of the MIT Media Lab.”

He also shared that five of the meetings took place between April and July 2016, with the final meeting occurring on March 24, 2018, just over a year before Epstein died in prison in 2019. Epstein died while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Hoffman said he would continue to share any additional meetings if found. “I have done multiple calendar searches, and if I find any other meetings, I will continue to share them,” he said.

He went on to express regret over having known Epstein and wrote, “I only knew Jeffrey Epstein because of a fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret.

“The victims of Epstein’s abhorrent and vile actions deserve all the information they are seeking, and I continue to call on President Trump to deliver that for them,” Hoffman added.

See the post here:

In his 2019 statement to Axios, Hoffman had already acknowledged regret over his interactions with Epstein, saying they were limited and undertaken at the request of Ito.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | ‘Remember the victims’: British Royal Family member Prince Edward breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Andrew

“My few interactions with Jeffrey Epstein came at the request of Joi Ito, for the purposes of fundraising for the MIT Media Lab,” Hoffman had said at the time. “Prior to these interactions, I was told by Joi that Epstein had cleared the MIT vetting process, which was the basis for my participation.”

“My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful,” he had added.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Khemchand Singh
How and why Manipur finally moved back towards an elected govt
online gaming
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: Police
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
How Rajesh Khanna made ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's end engagement with Garry Sobers
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on Indian techies
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals ‘uncomfortable’ reason why Indians dominate global tech leadership, sparks debate
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Unlike typing, which relies on repetitive finger movements, writing by hand involves fine motor control, spatial planning and constant feedback between the eyes and the hand. (Image: Freepik)
Pen, paper and brain: Why writing by hand still matters in the age of screens
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Pen, paper and brain: Why writing by hand still matters in the age of screens
Unlike typing, which relies on repetitive finger movements, writing by hand involves fine motor control, spatial planning and constant feedback between the eyes and the hand. (Image: Freepik)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals ‘uncomfortable’ reason why Indians dominate global tech leadership, sparks debate
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on Indian techies
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement