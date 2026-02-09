Agony in the Alps: Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn’s defiant Olympic return ends in helicopter evacuation

Lindsey Vonn struck a gate with her ski pole on the opening jump, knocking her off balance.

American ski icon Lindsey Vonn came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her
American ski icon Lindsey Vonn had a severe crash during the women’s downhill in Cortina at the 2026 Winter Olympics, leaving her with a fractured leg. The 41-year-old was racing just nine days after tearing ligaments in her left knee.

Vonn struck a gate with her ski pole on the opening jump, knocking her off balance. Seconds later, she clipped another gate with her right shoulder, lost control, and was thrown down the course, the Associated Press reported.

She came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her, her screams echoing across the slope as medical staff rushed to her side. She was airlifted from the course.

Vonn was first taken to a clinic in Cortina before being transferred to Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso, roughly two hours south, the report said. The video of the incident has since gone viral, capturing the chilling moment Vonn’s skates went off track.

The video quickly gained traction, drawing a range of reactions. “Clipping a gate at that speed is just enough to set you balance and line off. Hope she recovers as she is a great ambassador for USA,” a user wrote.

“She completed the required training run as well as the optional 2nd with competitive times. I think that shows they weren’t in error clearing her,” another user commented.

Hospital officials said she was being “treated by a multidisciplinary team” and had “undergone an orthopaedic operation to stabilise a fracture reported in her left leg”. The US Ski Team confirmed she was “in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians.”

“She’ll be OK, but it’s going to be a bit of a process,” AP quoted Anouk Patty, chief of sport for US Ski and Snowboard, as saying. “This sport’s brutal and people need to remember when they’re watching (that) these athletes are throwing themselves down a mountain and going really, really fast.”

Vonn’s fall was “tragic, but it’s ski racing,” said Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. “I can only say thank you for what she has done for our sport,” he said. “Because this race has been the talk of the Games and it’s put our sport in the best possible light.”

Vonn’s family watched from the stands, including her father, Alan Kildow. The crowd, which included rapper Snoop Dogg, remained quiet as she was finally taken away.

 

