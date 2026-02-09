Agony in the Alps: Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn’s defiant Olympic return ends in helicopter evacuation

American ski icon Lindsey Vonn came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her (Image source: @MattNorlander/X)

American ski icon Lindsey Vonn had a severe crash during the women’s downhill in Cortina at the 2026 Winter Olympics, leaving her with a fractured leg. The 41-year-old was racing just nine days after tearing ligaments in her left knee.

Vonn struck a gate with her ski pole on the opening jump, knocking her off balance. Seconds later, she clipped another gate with her right shoulder, lost control, and was thrown down the course, the Associated Press reported.

She came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her, her screams echoing across the slope as medical staff rushed to her side. She was airlifted from the course.