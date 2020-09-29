scorecardresearch
Lilly Singh celebrates birthday with ‘Tiger Balm cake’ and netizens relate

Singh, who turned 32 on September 26, shared pictures and a video of her cake that was shaped like the balm's distinctive bottle. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 29, 2020 6:10:46 pm
Lilly Singh, Tiger balm birthday cake, tiger balm inspired cake, Tiger balm cake version, Lilly Singh birthday celebrations, Trending news, Indian Express news.The cake, scaled up to capture all the details of the ointment bottle, including the iconic logo of a tiger leaping.

Comedian and talk show host Lilly Singh recently celebrated her birthday and shared a photo of her cake which was a replica of the Tiger Balm bottle.

Take a look here:

“Was told that my surprise birthday cake ‘was totally me’ and it did not disappoint. Not an ad, just a reality of getting old,” she wrote.

Take a look at some of the reactions to her post:

Born and raised in Scarborough, Ontario, Singh is of Indian origin and hosts NBC sketch comedy show, titled ‘Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh’ that is reportedly set to be renewed for a second season.

