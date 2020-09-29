Lilly Singh celebrates birthday with ‘Tiger Balm cake’ and netizens relate

The cake, scaled up to capture all the details of the ointment bottle, including the iconic logo of a tiger leaping.

Comedian and talk show host Lilly Singh recently celebrated her birthday and shared a photo of her cake which was a replica of the Tiger Balm bottle.

Singh, who turned 32 on September 26, shared pictures and a video of her cake that was shaped like the balm’s distinctive bottle.

Take a look here:

“Was told that my surprise birthday cake ‘was totally me’ and it did not disappoint. Not an ad, just a reality of getting old,” she wrote.

Take a look at some of the reactions to her post:

this is TOO GOOD 😂 i can smell it from here hahaha — teresa ☼ (@LillysMoana) September 29, 2020

Oh my god this has brought back so many childhood memories 😂😂😂 happy birthday Lilly 🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳💐💐🎁🎁 — Bal Gill (@Bal6Gill) September 29, 2020

the MOST legendary — jusleen ッ (@lillyscohan) September 28, 2020

Happy Birthday, Queen!! Love you so much. The cake 😂❤️ Just Desi things, jaani lol. — gol gappay (@ilyMishmaSohail) September 28, 2020

With all the joy you felt in that moment, I believe it😂 — Barry Hill (@Barry_A_Hill) September 28, 2020

Hahahahaha this is AMAZING truly a wonderful thing 😂😂 — jai (@mockingjaaai) September 28, 2020

this is the most millennial thing. I stan😂😂 — Ken💜 (@TeamSuper__OK) September 28, 2020

This is the bomb. Wait should this say ”Balm”? — Cindy Pat (@cindypat99) September 28, 2020

tbh this is the best thing i’ve ever seen lmao — Heidiiii|HappyBdayLilly (@heidinicoleeee) September 28, 2020

so accurate for this adult life i am relating with this cake too hard 😩😂 — Aaru ☀️ Happy Birthday Lilly (@TeamSuperIndia) September 29, 2020

Born and raised in Scarborough, Ontario, Singh is of Indian origin and hosts NBC sketch comedy show, titled ‘Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh’ that is reportedly set to be renewed for a second season.

