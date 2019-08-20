Lilly Singh ‘hangs up the cape’, says she won’t refer to herself as Superwoman any more

After being known as ‘Superwoman’ for years, social media star Lilly Singh announced on Instagram that she was dropping the moniker she’s best known by on social media.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is @Lilly,” she said in the Instagram post, that also revealed the story behind her original handle. One of the world’s best YouTubers said that when she started her channel nine years ago, she did not invest much time in coming up with a name and Superwoman was just the first name that came to her mind.

Just like any other kid growing up, she wanted to deal with the obstacles in her life like a ‘superwoman’, she said.

” When prompted to choose a username I instinctively typed Superwoman because it had been my MSN messenger screen name (shoutouts millennials). Based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous, I used to call myself Superwoman…” she said.

She also said that it was “heartwarming” and felt “empowering” when people addressed her as Superwoman.

But with time, Singh said she felt that she was more empowered by her actual name.

“Lilly has become an even bigger hero than Superwoman on this journey through my life. Lilly encompasses everything it took to get to where I am… and it’s a place I’m proud to be. And so at this time, it feels right to give thanks to the moniker Superwoman and to lay the cape to rest. Today my biggest and best super powers lay within Lilly and thus Lilly I shall be,” she wrote.

Here’s the post on Instagram:

Here’s how people reacted to her post:

Singh is set to debut as a late night show host on NBC and the show will debut on September 16.

The show, titled A Little Late With Lilly Singh, will make Singh the only woman hosting a late night show on the broadcast networks.