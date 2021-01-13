scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Must Read

Lilly Singh’s latest video deals with the challenges of being Kamala Harris’s cousin

“Growing up I always got compared to my Indian cousins. I can’t even imagine what Kamala Harris’ cousins are experiencing right now LOL,” Singh wrote in the description of the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 6:01:37 pm
Lilly Singh cousins with Kamala Harris, YouTube, Lilly Singh latest YouTube video, Lilly Singh A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Lilly Singh Kamala Harris, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video shows how Singh is jealous over the attention her mother gives her cousin Kamala Harris as she has set the bar quite high by being the vice president of the United States.

NBC’s late night host Lilly Singh has a new video out and its about what it would be like if she were cousins with US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Singh, who is also a comedian and YouTuber, talks about how Indian parents evaluate and compare their children with other children or family members.

The video, which is a segment from her show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, is titled “Being Cousins with Kamala Harris”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Growing up I always got compared to my Indian cousins. I can’t even imagine what Kamala Harris’ cousins are experiencing right now LOL,” Singh wrote in the video description.

Back in September, Singh had posted a video doing the ‘bhangra’ dressed as the vice president-elect as part of the ‘WAP challenge’. The video was a hit on social media.

The second season of Singh’s NBC late-night show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, premiered on January 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement