Lilly Singh’s latest video deals with the challenges of being Kamala Harris’s cousin

The video shows how Singh is jealous over the attention her mother gives her cousin Kamala Harris as she has set the bar quite high by being the vice president of the United States.

NBC’s late night host Lilly Singh has a new video out and its about what it would be like if she were cousins with US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Singh, who is also a comedian and YouTuber, talks about how Indian parents evaluate and compare their children with other children or family members.

The video, which is a segment from her show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, is titled “Being Cousins with Kamala Harris”.

“Growing up I always got compared to my Indian cousins. I can’t even imagine what Kamala Harris’ cousins are experiencing right now LOL,” Singh wrote in the video description.

Back in September, Singh had posted a video doing the ‘bhangra’ dressed as the vice president-elect as part of the ‘WAP challenge’. The video was a hit on social media.

The second season of Singh’s NBC late-night show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, premiered on January 11.