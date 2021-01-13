Lilly Singh’s latest video deals with the challenges of being Kamala Harris’s cousin

NBC’s late night host Lilly Singh has a new video out and its about what it would be like if she were cousins with US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
Singh, who is also a comedian and YouTuber, talks about how Indian parents evaluate and compare their children with other children or family members.
The video, which is a segment from her show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, is titled “Being Cousins with Kamala Harris”.
“Growing up I always got compared to my Indian cousins. I can’t even imagine what Kamala Harris’ cousins are experiencing right now LOL,” Singh wrote in the video description.
Back in September, Singh had posted a video doing the ‘bhangra’ dressed as the vice president-elect as part of the ‘WAP challenge’. The video was a hit on social media.
The second season of Singh’s NBC late-night show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, premiered on January 11.
