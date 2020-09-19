Lilly Singh does a ‘Kamala Harris doing bhangra’ for WAP challenge

People found Singh's resemblance to the US politician quite uncanny.

Internet chanced upon a video of ‘US Senator Kamala Harris’ doing bhangra and couldn’t keep calm. Just that, on closer inspection, it turned out to be YouTuber and talk show host Lilly Singh. The spoof video now has taken Instagram by storm and people can’t stop commenting about the uncanny resemblance.

Dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 breakout hit ‘WAP’, Singh was seen giving desi twist to the WAP challenge on TikTok, which mostly includes high kicks and mimicking the two rappers’ moves in the song’s official video. However, Singh moved far for the original video and infused the popular Indian folk style — exuding ‘Harris vibes’ while donning pant-suit like the Democratic candidate for the US Vice-President.

Singh, who is all set to host her new primetime sketch comedy show titled, Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh, was seen dancing her heart out during the lunch break.

Watch the video here:

With hair styled in similar fashion, and dark lips, pearl necklaces, Singh nailed the Harris look and impressed most online.

