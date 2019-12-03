Lil Bub, the cat that was an internet sensation due to its appearance, passes away

The feline had huge eyes with kitten sized body because of her dwarfism. She also had extra toes on both her front paws and had no teeth, which cause her tongue hand out all the time. (Source: Instagram/Lil Bub) The feline had huge eyes with kitten sized body because of her dwarfism. She also had extra toes on both her front paws and had no teeth, which cause her tongue hand out all the time. (Source: Instagram/Lil Bub)

One of the internet’s favourite cats Lil Bub passed away on December 1 due to a persistent bone infection, said its owner Mike Bridavsky in a social media post. The cat was an internet sensation due to its unusual appearance.

The cat had huge eyes and had a kitten-sized body due to dwarfism. Lil Bub also had extra toes on both her front paws and had no teeth, which caused her tongue hand out all the time.

Bridavsky, who announced the cat’s demise with an Instagram post, said that though she was battling an aggressive bone infection, he didn’t expect her to die soon. He also described the cat as the “purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet,”.

According to Global News, Bridavsky adopted the cat in 2011, soon after she was born. He then started sharing photos of her on various social media, which went viral. Lil Bub’s popularity landed her various YouTube shows and documentaries and was approached for endorsement deals. According to her Twitter bio, the cat raised over $500,000 for homeless pets.

Here’s how people reacted to Lil Bub’s death:

Lil Bub’s videos had over a million views on YouTube, and she had 23 lakh followers on Instagram and over 8 lakh followers on Twitter. She had also made appearances with Grumpy cat, another celebrated cat on social media, who also passed away in May 2018.

