Lil Bub, the cat that was an internet sensation due to its appearance, passes away

One of the internet’s favourite cats Lil Bub passed away on December 1 due to a persistent bone infection, said its owner Mike Bridavsky in a social media post. The cat was an internet sensation due to its unusual appearance.
The cat had huge eyes and had a kitten-sized body due to dwarfism. Lil Bub also had extra toes on both her front paws and had no teeth, which caused her tongue hand out all the time.
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB’s health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren’t expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she’s the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she’s helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
Bridavsky, who announced the cat’s demise with an Instagram post, said that though she was battling an aggressive bone infection, he didn’t expect her to die soon. He also described the cat as the “purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet,”.
According to Global News, Bridavsky adopted the cat in 2011, soon after she was born. He then started sharing photos of her on various social media, which went viral. Lil Bub’s popularity landed her various YouTube shows and documentaries and was approached for endorsement deals. According to her Twitter bio, the cat raised over $500,000 for homeless pets.
Here’s how people reacted to Lil Bub’s death:
So heartbreakingly sad! But Bub was so fortunate that it was YOU, Mike, who found her, and I know you were lucky too! I can only imagine how difficult her loss is for you.
We will all miss hearing of her little adventures. She was always such a brave little girl. Love you, Bub 💔
— Diana Marie (@Shiloh_2005) December 2, 2019
thank you for your time here bub ❤
— stfu (@briggityboppity) December 2, 2019
Thanks for sharing Bub with us. ❤️ You both have brightened a lot of darkness.
— Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) December 2, 2019
At least she was given the chance to live the best life she could. Rest In Peace, BUB.
— Rocky Solid (@RealRockySolid) December 2, 2019
So sorry about Bub! Just wanted so say thanks for all the fun over the years! 🙌
— Bryan Lanning (@bryanlanning) December 2, 2019
Thank you for brightening up our days, Lil Bub. RIP 💜 pic.twitter.com/ysfVtdcYWP
— Mara Jade 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 🏳️🌈 (@MaraJade_2017) December 2, 2019
The real Queen did die
— 𝚂𝙻𝙰𝙱𝚂 (@NameOfSlabs) December 2, 2019
I’m so very, very sorry. But what a good job she did, right up to the very last one.😿
— 11CatsAgainstNazis&🌈Hidy (@landis_melinda) December 2, 2019
ill miss you lil bub
— Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) December 2, 2019
Lil Bub’s videos had over a million views on YouTube, and she had 23 lakh followers on Instagram and over 8 lakh followers on Twitter. She had also made appearances with Grumpy cat, another celebrated cat on social media, who also passed away in May 2018.
