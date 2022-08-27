scorecardresearch
‘May the Force be with you’: Lightsaber duel at graduation ceremony goes viral. Watch video

Student engages in a lightsaber ‘battle’ with his principal, surprising the audience

Star Wars, Star Wars fan's lightsaber duel, student duel with principal, graduation, Canada, indian expressThe teenager’s impromptu challenge surprised everyone and the audience started cheering.

Graduation ceremonies are proud moments in a student’s life. Receiving the certificate after years of toil and fun is indeed special. A ‘Star Wars’ fan pulled out a stunt during his graduation ceremony and ended up engaging in a brief ‘duel’ with his principal. The teenager’s impromptu challenge surprised everyone and the audience started cheering.

A video showing the teenager’s duel with his principal has gone viral on social media. The clip shared by Now This shows the student clad in graduation gown fighting with a lightsaber. The principal who took it in his stride is seen engaging in the fight and acting like he gets stabbed at the end. After the duel, the duo hug each other while the audience cheers out loud.

Watch the video here:

“The Force was strong with this one. 18-year-old Hunter Wark-Pantoja surprised his principal with a lightsaber at his graduation ceremony — and the two even had a brief duel as he collected his diploma!” read the caption of the clip.

As per the Talker report, the footage is from Heritage Woods Secondary School in Canada’s Port Moody. Pantoja had asked his principal if he could bring a lightsaber during the ceremony and Todd Clerkson, the principal said “maybe”. Pantoja took it as a yes and wanted to surprise everyone.

Clerkson was quoted as saying by the media outlet that he was completely surprised but jumped straight into battle mode. Hunter said, “I attached them under my gown so I could pull them out and begin a surprise battle. The whole crowd was screaming and applauding – it couldn’t have been a better way to graduate.”

Advertisement