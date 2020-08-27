Bridegroom jokes ‘2020 hasn’t been the best year’ and lightning interrupts wedding

"Mother nature has one wry sense of humor," the groom wrote in caption while sharing the epic video. (asawitsky/ Instagram)

A Boston couple’s small wedding became pretty interesting after lightning struck near the wedding venue while the bridegroom was speaking. A video of the lightning strike – that came right after the bridegroom spoke about how 2020 “has not been the best year” – is now being widely shared online.

Aaron Sawitsky and Denice McClure were getting married at Buzzards Bay in Marion, Massachusetts when the weather went from sunny to overcast. This despite the weather forecast predicting no rains on the day.

So when it was the bridegroom’s turn to speak he said,”Let’s face it—2020 has not been the best year.”

That’s when the ceremony was interrupted by lightning and loud thunder, leaving guests amused.

“Mother nature has one wry sense of humor. Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!” Sawitsky wrote in his Instagram post with the video.

The couple had a challenging year after their wedding was cancelled four due to the pandemic, they lost jobs and even had to move.

“When we rescheduled it we said, ‘No matter what happens we are getting married Aug. 22,'” McClure told news channel WHDH.

The couple said that the small intimate ceremony, which took place in the groom’s parents’ backyard, adhered to all social distancing norms and had a reduced guest list of just 36 people.

“What I was actually referring to in my vows is Denice lost her job this year,” Sawitsky told Boston.com. “And she handled it with incredible strength and grace. She’s back employed once again.”

The newlyweds even got to pose against a rainbow. (Alex Paul photography/ Facebook) The newlyweds even got to pose against a rainbow. (Alex Paul photography/ Facebook)

“Denice had just finished saying her vows, and I started talking about mine, and just as I started saying my vows, I mentioned 2020, and of course, the skies opened up, and lightning hit right across the cove from us,” he told NBC Boston.

However, the rest of the wedding was unaffected by the weather and Sawitsky said he hoped it was “a good omen for what’s ahead”.

